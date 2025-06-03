Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs, And Vitamins & Dietary Supplements Global Markets Report 2025 Featuring Leading Players - Haleon, Kenvue, Opella Healthcare Group, Bayer, And Procter & Gamble
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|155
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$276.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$371.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definitions Over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Industry Overview Macroeconomic Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers (High) Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to Low) Threat of New Entrants (Moderate) Threat of Substitutes (Low) Industry Competition (High)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers Increasing Trend Toward Self-Care and Preventive Care Changing Demographics Resulting in Aging Population Increasing Pressure on Public Health Systems Premiumization and Innovation Driving Pricing Rising Online Sales Channels and Growth of Telehealth Platforms Market Restraints Increases in the Availability and Acceptance of Private-Label Brands Threat from Counterfeit Products Presence of Alternative Methods Impact of Seasonality Market Opportunities Growing Middle Class in Emerging Economies Growing Demand for Women's Health and Cognitive Health Support Products Shift Toward Herbal and Organic Products E-Commerce and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Key Takeaways
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- U.S. OTC Drugs Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Europe OTC Drugs Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Asia-Pacific OTC Drugs Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Increased Awareness of Ingredient Labeling Brand Extension Fueled by Innovation Rx-to-OTC Switch
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown OTC Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, by Product Type Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market Overview Key Takeaways Market Revenue and Forecast Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, by Point of Sale Retail Pharmacies and Stores E-Commerce Other Points of Sales OTC Drugs Market Overview Key Takeaways Market Revenue and Forecast, by Product Type Respiratory Treatments Pain Relief Digestive Health Dermatological Drugs Oral Medical Care Eye Care Smoking Cessation OTC Drugs Market, by Point of Sale Retail Pharmacies and Stores E-Pharmacies Geographic Breakdown OTC Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market, by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South America
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways OTC Drugs Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Key Developments and Strategies
Chapter 8 Sustainability in OTC Drugs, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Market: ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG Environment Social Governance ESG Risk Ratings Conclusion
Chapter 9 Appendix
