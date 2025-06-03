$19.38 Bn Retail Self-Scanning Solutions Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Top 10 Firms Hold Just 24.5% Share In Fragmented Retail Self-Scanning Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|340
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.35 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.38 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- AI and Machine Learning Drive Retail Efficiency With Self-Scanning Technology Seamless Retail Experience With Smartphone-Based Self-Checkout Enhancing Retail Convenience With Automated Grab-And-Go Technology New Self-Scanning Service Lets Customers Shop and Pay Directly From Their App Revolutionizing Retail Operations With RFID-Enabled Self-Checkout Innovative Self-Checkout Solutions Simplify in-Store Shopping
Companies Featured
- Fujitsu Limited Zebra Technologies Corp. Datalogic S.p.A. Honeywell International Inc. Diebold Nixdorf Inc. Panasonic Holdings Corporation Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Bluebird Inc. Bizerba GmbH & Co. KG Ingenico Group 7-Eleven Australia IKEA Retail Australia VasyERP Solutions Pvt Oravco Pvt. Ltd TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd CipherLab Co. Ltd Telepower Communication Co., Ltd Tencent. Wesine Tech Co CCL Tech AEON Retail 7-Eleven Japan Shinsegae I&C Homeplus A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp GK Software Nomitri EDEKA Jaeger Bonus Iperal Supermercati S.p.a. Extenda Retail Re-Vision BV Swish ITAB Group Tesco Harrods Enactor NCR Corporation Wanzl Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Prisma Sato Shopreme Auchan Romania Magister Magnit IBA Group Zabka Polska X5 Retail Group Scandit Elo Touch Solutions Nordic ID Fujitsu Frontech North America Inc. Amazon Marymount Manhattan College 365 Retail Markets, LLC Aldi Grabango Impulsify, Inc Loblaw Companies Limited The Kroger Company Target Corporation American Express Company Visa Inc. Mastercard Inc. PayPal Holdings, Inc. Metz Culinary Management, Inc Logicalis ScanTech Solutions Colombia Retail Systems PeruScan Technologies Bematech Honeywell Middle East MishiPay Flying Tiger Copenhagen Virgin Megastore Fujitsu Middle East Trigo Vision Ltd. Union Coop Danube Company Jumia Takealot Konga Zando MallforAfrica Shoprite Archino Retail Private Limited
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Retail Self-Scanning Solutions Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment