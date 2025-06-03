$19.38 Bn Retail Self-Scanning Solutions Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Top 10 Firms Hold Just 24.5% Share In Fragmented Retail Self-Scanning Market

Dublin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail Self-Scanning Solutions Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the retail self-scanning solutions market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global retail self-scanning solutions market reached a value of nearly $5.35 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.92% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $5.35 billion in 2024 to $10.06 billion in 2029 at a rate of 13.46%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.00% from 2029 and reach $19.38 billion in 2034.



The global retail self-scanning solutions markets are fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 24.52% of the total market in 2023. Fujitsu Limited was the largest competitor with a 5.70% share of the market, followed by Zebra Technologies Corp. with 4.65%, Datalogic S.p.A. with 2.69%, Honeywell International Inc. with 2.32%, Diebold Nixdorf Inc. with 1.94%, Panasonic Holdings Corporation with 1.83%, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. with 1.57%, Bluebird Inc. with 1.30%, Bizerba GmbH & Co. KG with 1.27% and Ingenico Group with 1.25%.

North America was the largest region in the retail self-scanning solutions market, accounting for 42.05% or $2.25 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the retail self-scanning solutions market will be Asia-Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 20.57% and 20.18% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 19.33% and 18.64% respectively.

The retail self-scanning solutions market is segmented by type into hardware, software and other types. The hardware market was the largest segment of the retail self-scanning solutions market segmented by type, accounting for 52.16% or $2.79 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the other types segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retail self-scanning solutions market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 15.07% during 2024-2029.

The retail self-scanning solutions market is segmented by transactions into cash based, dual and cashless. The dual market was the largest segment of the retail self-scanning solutions market segmented by transaction, accounting for 46.32% or $2.48 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the cashless segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retail self-scanning solutions market segmented by transaction, at a CAGR of 14.18% during 2024-2029.

The retail self-scanning solutions market is segmented by application into convenience stores, department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty retailers and other applications. The supermarkets market was the largest segment of the retail self-scanning solutions market segmented by application, accounting for 33.22% or $1.77 billion of the total in forward, the hypermarkets segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the retail self-scanning solutions market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 14.11% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the retail self-scanning solutions markets segmented by type will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $2.14 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the retail self-scanning solutions markets segmented by transaction will arise in the dual segment, which will gain $2.18 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the retail self-scanning solutions markets segmented by application will arise in the supermarkets segment, which will gain $1.62 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The retail self-scanning solutions market size will gain the most in the USA at $1.32 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the retail self-scanning solutions market include AI and machine learning drive retail efficiency with self-scanning technology, seamless retail experience with smartphone-based self-checkout, enhancing retail convenience with automated grab-and-go technology, new self-scanning service lets customers shop and pay directly from their app, revolutionizing retail operations with RFID-enabled self-checkout and innovative self-checkout solutions simplify in-store shopping.

Player-adopted strategies in the retail self-scanning solutions market include focus on technological advancements, emphasizing AI-driven solutions, automation and intelligent data capture, new product launches such as embedded AI solutions, integrating advanced artificial intelligence into its offerings and expanding its retail self-scanning solutions, introducing innovative self-service technologies.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the retail self-scanning solutions companies to focus on AI-driven self-scanning for retail efficiency, focus on smartphone-based self-checkout integration, focus on expanding grab-and-go technology to enhance efficiency and customer experience, focus on enhancing mobile-integrated self-scanning services, focus on advancing automated checkout systems to improve retail efficiency, focus on enhancing in-store experience through efficient self-checkout solutions, focus on capturing growth in the software segment, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding omnichannel distribution through strategic partnerships, focus on tiered pricing strategies based on retailer size and scanning volume, focus on targeting large retail chains through value-driven promotional campaigns, focus on co-marketing with technology partners to increase retail visibility and focus on targeting retail staff training and consumer engagement.

