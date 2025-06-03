Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Banking And Finance Market Report 2025: $21.5 Bn Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Fintech Adoption Of AI Expected To Grow Over 40%
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|370
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$21.57 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|32.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Banking and Finance Trends
- Transforming Financial Documentation with Generative AI Innovating Financial Services With Low-Code AI Solutions Strategic Partnerships Driving AI Innovation in Finance The Future of AI in Core Banking and Financial Crime Mitigation
Companies Featured
- Microsoft Corporation Google LLC International Business Machines Corporation Inc. Oracle Corp. Accenture plc Goldman Sachs Group Inc. SAP SE Wells Fargo & Co. Teradata's Corp. MacZin Whizkey Intelligent Solutions Baidu Alibaba Group CureMetrix Fujitsu Limited Hokuhoku Financial Group, Inc. SBI Group KakaoBank Corp PT Bank Jago Tbk Pine Labs Wipro Limited Ant Group Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) Commonwealth Bank SoftBank Group Bank of Baroda NatWest ABN AMRO iGenius National Westminster Bank Intesa Sanpaolo Deutsche Bank Commerzbank Mistral AI Erste Flowpay Budapest Metropolitan University Libra Internet Bank Slovenska sporitelna Ailleron Comarch UiPath FintechOS Asseco Poland S.A. Sberbank NA Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) BMO Bank of Montreal Sun Life Financial Inc. Accord Financial Corp Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) Scotiabank Bank of Canada JPMorgan Chase & Co. TD Bank Bank of America Banco Itau Unibanco S.A. NeoSpace Nubank Neofin BNP Paribas Hyperplane Naranja X Banco Bradesco Davivienda Neom G42 Mozn First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FinanceGPT First Bank of Nigeria CashCall Inc. National Bank of Egypt (NBE)
