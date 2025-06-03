Impact Soccer To Sponsor Certified Lions FC Men's Team At TST 2025

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Soccer , a U.S.-based company leveraging AI and data analytics to enhance player performance and development, will be the shirt-back sponsor for Certified Lions Football Club when the team competes at The Soccer Tournament (TST) 2025. This brand activation will raise awareness about Impact Soccer's AI-based match-video decision insights, which can help players at all levels better understand and improve their game.Impact Soccer continues to advance its camera-agnostic technology that delivers full match analysis , delivering insight far beyond the 3-5% of the game when any one player has ball possession. Professional and amateur teams now can make more informed player and formation decisions that maximize the other 95-97% of data that is based on off-the-ball activity.“Impact Soccer was founded to help players at all levels and we're pleased to support Certified Lions FC at this week's tournament,” said CEO Josh Konowe.“We look forward to engaging further with their coaches and athletes, as well as those representing teams who compete elsewhere at all levels of soccer to help them understand the potential that exists to leverage video rapidly and easily for improved performance.”Impact Soccer most recently added an auto-clipping feature that creates highlights in 15-second increments that can be shared publicly, including via social media."Certified Lions FC looks forward to our collaboration with Impact Soccer at TST 2025 and thank them for their visible support,” said Wilson Navas, owner of the Oklahoma City-based team.“We're dedicated to player development and clearly Impact Soccer shares that same mission by delivering insight that's accessible and affordable. Think about the power to get information even on the road, between games at an event like TST 2025. This is the future."The seven-a-side (7v7) TST 2025 competition will be held June 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina.For more information about Impact Soccer, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.Media contact:Impact Soccer...

