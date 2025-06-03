Impact Soccer To Sponsor Certified Lions FC Men's Team At TST 2025
Impact Soccer continues to advance its camera-agnostic technology that delivers full match analysis , delivering insight far beyond the 3-5% of the game when any one player has ball possession. Professional and amateur teams now can make more informed player and formation decisions that maximize the other 95-97% of data that is based on off-the-ball activity.
“Impact Soccer was founded to help players at all levels and we're pleased to support Certified Lions FC at this week's tournament,” said CEO Josh Konowe.“We look forward to engaging further with their coaches and athletes, as well as those representing teams who compete elsewhere at all levels of soccer to help them understand the potential that exists to leverage video rapidly and easily for improved performance.”
Impact Soccer most recently added an auto-clipping feature that creates highlights in 15-second increments that can be shared publicly, including via social media.
"Certified Lions FC looks forward to our collaboration with Impact Soccer at TST 2025 and thank them for their visible support,” said Wilson Navas, owner of the Oklahoma City-based team.“We're dedicated to player development and clearly Impact Soccer shares that same mission by delivering insight that's accessible and affordable. Think about the power to get information even on the road, between games at an event like TST 2025. This is the future."
The seven-a-side (7v7) TST 2025 competition will be held June 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina.
For more information about Impact Soccer, visit and follow the company on LinkedIn and Instagram.
Media contact:
Impact Soccer
...
Media
Impact Soccer
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment