Caresmartz360 And Rockerbox Announce Integration To Automate Tax Credits For Home Care Agencies

CareSmartz +Rockerbox WOTC Optimization Integration

As the home care industry faces rising costs, caregiver shortages, and tightening margins, leveraging tax credit technology is more critical than ever.

- Ruby MehtaDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CareSmartz360 , a leading home care management software provider, and Rockerbox , a pioneer in automated tax credit solutions, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Rockerbox's Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) automation software directly into the CareSmartz360 platform.With over 1,000 home care agencies using CareSmartz360 to manage caregivers, operations, and payroll, this integration brings real-time WOTC screening and eligibility tracking into the daily workflow-offering a seamless way for agencies to unlock thousands in federal tax credits per eligible hire.Unlocking cash flow with seamless tax credit automation.The integration enables caregivers to complete WOTC screening as part of their onboarding process within CareSmartz360. Eligibility results are delivered instantly, allowing agency operators to view qualified applicants by location or role, without ever leaving the platform. Rockerbox handles all compliance, processing, and filings-maximizing participation and minimizing administrative burden.How the integration worksThe Rockerbox integration enables WOTC screening to occur natively within the CareSmartz360 platform as part of the caregiver onboarding process. WOTC eligibility information is then pushed back into CareSmartz360 in real-time, giving agency operators unprecedented visibility into which employees qualify for valuable tax credits.Key benefits include:● Real-time WOTC screening within the caregiver onboarding workflow● Centralized eligibility tracking by applicant or location● Fully automated tax credit compliance and processing by RockerboxQuotes from company leadership“This partnership represents a massive leap forward in how home care agencies can unlock hidden cash flow,” said Philip Wentworth, CEO of Rockerbox.““We're thrilled to integrate directly into CareSmartz360 and provide WOTC automation for thousands of caregivers and operators. Our goal is simple: make participation effortless and profitable,” he added.“At CareSmartz360, we're always looking for ways to empower our clients,” said Ruby Mehta, Vice President of Sales at CareSmartz360.“Integrating Rockerbox's WOTC technology gives our clients a powerful financial edge-one that adds value today and builds resilience for tomorrow,” she said.Creating long-term value for home health agenciesThis partnership delivers both immediate and lasting value for Caresmartz clients:● Immediate cash flow from federal WOTC credits (up to $2,400+ per qualifyinghire)● Long-term sustainability by capturing overlooked tax incentives● Seamless integration that improves tax credit participation efficiency and financialvisibility.About CareSmartz360CareSmartz360 is a leading home care management software designed to help agencies operate efficiently, stay compliant, and provide high-quality care. From scheduling and billing to caregiver management and EVV, CareSmartz360 supportsover 1,000 agencies across the U.S. in delivering seamless, scalable home care.About RockerboxRockerbox is a technology company specializing in automating tax credit optimization. Its platform simplifies participation in programs such as the Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC), FICA Tip Credit, and Empowerment Zones. Trusted by more than 3,500 employers nationwide, Rockerbox handles screening, filing, compliance, and reconciliation-unlocking financial value with minimal effort.For more information, visit orMedia Contact:Macky MacapagalClient Success ManagerRockerbox...Ruby MehtaVice President of SalesCareSmartz360...

