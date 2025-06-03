Flottweg Highlights Decanter, Tricanter, And Sedicanters For Ethanol And High Value Co-Products

With a combined ethanol production of 300 million gallons per year, enhanced ethanol plants consume around 100 million bushels of corn annually.

Flottweg experts will share information about sophisticated centrifuge technology at Booth #935 at FEW 2025

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ethanol production is fueled by the desire to reduce dependence on fossil fuels while simultaneously reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Flottweg designs and manufactures specialized whole stillage decanter centrifuges , along with the Sedicanters® and Tricanters®, to meet the needs of the ethanol industry.

This cutting-edge equipment will be discussed and showcased at Booth #935 at the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) June 9 – 11, 2025 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Centrifuges contribute to efficient ethanol production and can recover high-value coproducts.

Industry relies on renewable energy. A good example is the production of ethanol derived from a variety of sustainable sources. Modern ethanol technology increases yields above historical levels and recovers high-value coproducts from non-ethanol streams.

Ethanol has been produced from a variety of biomass feedstocks for decades. Corn remains the primary source, even though producers are at the mercy of fluctuating and inconsistent prices. Commodities such as milo, wheat/ barley, rice, cassava, and others are also used globally to utilize ethanol as a fuel or fuel additive.

FEW attracts 2,000-plus attendees and over 300 exhibitors each year.



