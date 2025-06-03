Indian Diaspora In Canada Demands Kanishka Memorial To Honour 1985 Air India Bombing Victims
In a letter dated May 28, 2025, the coalition urged the government to honour the memories of the lives lost when Air India Flight 182 was bombed on June 23, 1985. The tragedy killed over 320 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 22 Indian citizens.
The organisations have requested that the BC government commit to the project by June 23, 2025, exactly 40 years since the attack.
Features proposed for Kanishka Memorial
The coalition envisions the Kanishka Memorial and Learning Centre as more than just a memorial. It aims to serve as a lasting symbol of memory, resilience, and unity. According to the proposal, the centre would include:
- A memorial wall and reflection garden: To honour all 331 victims and provide space for healing. A public learning centre: With archives, exhibits, and educational materials about the bombing and the dangers of extremism. Educational programs: For students and the public, focused on empathy, vigilance, and civic responsibility. Spaces for remembrance and dialogue: To promote healing, reconciliation, and deeper understanding within Canadian society.
The letter highlights the need to provide grieving families a place of dignity, reflection, and recognition.“They deserve a place of honour, reflection, and remembrance, a lasting acknowledgment of their pain, resilience, and dignity,” it reads.
The initiative stresses that future generations should learn the full truth of the tragedy, its causes, impact, and lessons on extremism, justice, and compassion.
Calling it both a moral and civic responsibility, the coalition says the centre would be a profound act of reconciliation and a commitment to justice. It would also serve as a reminder to confront hate and nurture a safer, united society.
The letter is signed by Sanjeev Kaul, chief spokesperson for the initiative, on behalf of several groups:
- North American Hindus Association Vedic Sevak Organization of Hindu Malayalee Society (OHM-BC) Okanagan Hindu Temple & Cultural Society Bhartiya Kala Evan Sahitya Parishad Santana Spiritual Society, BC
They have also expressed readiness to work with Premier Eby to identify a suitable location for the centre.
