Want Your Bananas To Last Longer? 5 Easy Tips To Keep Them Fresh
People try various methods to prevent browning or spotting. Rotten bananas emit an unpleasant odor that spreads throughout the house, making them unappetizing, especially for children. If you're looking for effective ways to keep your bananas fresh, this article is for you. We offer some simple tips to help you enjoy fresh bananas for up to a week.Hang them
Have you noticed how bananas are hung at the fruit store? There's a reason for that. Hanging bananas prevents them from ripening too quickly. Tie a thin string or rope around the banana stem and hang them.
Use Vitamin C
Even fresh bananas can start turning brown within a day. To prevent this, use vitamin C tablets. Dissolve a tablet in a bowl of water and wash the bananas with this solution before storing them. This can help prevent premature ripening.Wax paper is useful
Besides the tips above, you can use wax paper. Wrap individual bananas in wax paper. Separate the banana bunch into individual bananas, but don't detach them completely from the stem. Break them apart at the hand. Then, wrap each banana in a small piece of wax paper and store.Use plastic wrap
To keep bananas fresh longer, separate them and wrap the stems in plastic wrap. This slows down the ripening process and keeps them fresh for 5-6 days.Pack in an airtight container
To keep bananas fresh for an extended period, store them in an airtight container or plastic bag. This can keep them fresh for up to a month.
