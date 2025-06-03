10-Minute Daily Facial Massage: 5 Ways To Get Youthful Skin Without Spending A Dime

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Women often spend a lot on beauty treatments. But you can enhance your facial beauty at home without spending a dime. Just 10 minutes of daily facial massage can make you look and feel amazing.

Forehead wrinkles can be a sign of aging. This massage helps reduce them. Gently massage upwards and outwards from the center of your forehead. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently massage your forehead upwards with your palm to relax the muscles.

25Image Credit : stockPhotoEye Massage: Dark circles and wrinkles around the eyes can make your face look tired. This massage helps refresh the eye area. Gently massage outwards from the inner corner of your eyes towards the brow bone. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently tap around your eyes with your ring finger to increase blood circulation Articles35Image Credit : stockPhotoCheeks and Jaw Massage: Sagging cheeks and jawline can change the shape of your face. This massage helps lift the cheeks and tighten the jawline. Gently massage upwards from the bottom of your cheeks towards your ears. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently massage from under your jawline towards your ears with your fingertips.45Image Credit : stockPhotoLip and Mouth Massage: Lines around the mouth are a sign of aging. This massage helps reduce these lines. Gently massage from the corners of your mouth upwards towards your nose. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently pull your lips outwards with your thumb and index finger to soften them.55Image Credit : stockPhotoNeck Massage: Don't forget your neck when massaging your face. A sagging neck can make you look older. Gently massage upwards from the base of your neck towards your jawline. Repeat 5-10 times. Gently pinch and release the neck muscles with your fingertips.



