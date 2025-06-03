Weride Partners With Renault To Provide Autonomous Shuttle At The French Open, But Retail's Not Excited
WeRide Robobus debuted at the French Open last year.
The Robobus service covers 2.8 km in 12 minutes, connecting Avenue de la Porte d'Auteuil, Place de la Porte d'Auteuil, P1 Parking Carrefour des Anciens Combattants, and Village de Roland Garros. It runs daily from May 25 to June 8, 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight.
WeRide and Renault jointly launched Europe's first fully driverless commercial Robobus deployment in France's Drôme region in March, in collaboration with beti Automated Mobility and Macif.
WeRide's Robobus is a pre-designed autonomous driving minibus that is powered by the company's full-stack, self-developed autonomous driving system.
The company's products have received autonomous driving permits in China, the U.A.E., Singapore, France, and the U.S.
Last month, WeRide and ride-hailing platform Uber Technologies (UBER) announced plans to expand their autonomous vehicle partnership to 15 additional cities over the next five years, focusing on regions outside the U.S. and China, including Europe.
In each new city, WeRide's autonomous vehicles will operate through the Uber app, with Uber handling fleet operations.
Uber also committed to an equity investment of $100 million in WeRide in addition to its existing investment as part of the extended partnership. The investment is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around WeRide fell from 'neutral' to 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at 'normal' levels.
WRD stock is trading about 2% higher in pre-market on Tuesday. The stock is down approximately 31% this year and 41% over the past 12 months.
