South Korea Presidential Elections: Liberal Candidate Lee Jae-Myung Projected To Win, Show Exit Polls

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung is projected to win South Korea's snap presidential election, according to a joint exit poll released Tuesday by major broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS.

The forecast comes just two months after the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office following controversy over his brief imposition of martial law.

The exit poll shows Lee securing 51.7% of the vote, placing him ahead of his main conservative opponent, Kim Moon Soo, who garnered 39.3%.

Election officials unload a ballot box at a counting station in Seoul on June 3, 2025, after voting in the presidential election was closed. Lee Jae-myung of the left-leaning Democratic Party is on track to win South Korea's presidential election by a landslide, exit polls showed June 3, with turnout high after months of political chaos. (Photo by Pedro Pardo / AFP)

Not just the exit polls, but pre-election surveys also suggested Lee, the Democratic Party candidate, poised for an easy win, riding on deep public frustration over the conservatives in the wake of Yoon's martial law debacle.

Kim has struggled to win over moderate, swing voters as his People Power Party remains in a quagmire of internal feuding over how to view Yoon's actions, reported The Associated Press.

South Korea presidential elections

Voting began at 6 am local time at 14,295 polling stations nationwide and closed at 8 pm. Nearly 80 per cent of South Korea's 44.4 million eligible voter cast ballots, reported AP, citing an ongoing tally.

The 80 per cent figure marks the highest voter turnout for a presidential election in South Korea.

A woman votes at a polling station set up at a book cafe library, during the presidential election in Seoul, South Korea, June 3, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon REFILE - QUALITY REPEAT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The past six months saw large crowds of people rallying in the streets to either denounce or support Yoon, while a leadership vacuum caused by Yoon's impeachment and ensuing formal dismissal rattled the country's high-level diplomatic activities and financial markets.

Threats of slowing economy; America-first policies loom

The new South Korean president is likely to face major challenges including a slowing economy, US President Donald Trump's America-first policies and North Korea's evolving nuclear threats, reported AP.

Who is Lee Jae-myung

Lee Jae-myung, a former governor of Gyeonggi Province and mayor of Seongnam, has long been a polarising presence in South Korean politics.

Rising from the background of a child laborer, Lee built his public image on a compelling rags-to-riches journey. He gained national attention with his sharp critiques of South Korea's conservative establishment and his strong advocacy for a more assertive foreign policy, as per AP.

Lee Jae-myung wants to move away from Yoon's confrontational approach towards North Korea and re-engage with the South's nuclear-armed neighbour. He has conceded, though, that it will be“very difficult” to quickly resume summits with the North's leader, Kim Jong-un, reported The Guardian.