Over 200 Prisoners Escape From Pakistan Jail After Quake Govt Promises Reduction In Sentences For Voluntary Return

Over 200 inmates escaped from a high-security jail in Pakistan's port city of Karachi after chaos ensued, following an earthquake in the nation, a minister said on Tuesday.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul Hasan Lanjhar said if the prisoners returned voluntarily, the government would consider a reduction in their sentences. He warned that those caught by the police would be tried under anti-terrorism laws, reported PTI.

Hundreds of prisoners broke down the doors of their cells after they felt tremors at Malir Jail in Karachi, which was hit by three low-intensity earthquakes on Monday, police said.

How the prisoners escaped

Following the tremors on Monday night, prisoners panicked and started resorting to violence to come out of their cells, reported PTI.

Pakistan has recently been rocked by multiple earthquakes , with over five of them being reported in May alone.

78 prisoners re-captured in 24 hours

As many as 216 prisoners had escaped the jail, out of which 78 prisoners were re-captured in 24 hours, Lanjhar told the media.

He added that a dozen policemen and prisoners were injured in the violence while a prisoner was shot dead while trying to escape.

“Police officials tried to ensure their safety and brought them out of the cells after which some prisoners resorted to violence and escaped,” he added.

Malir Jail also houses over 100 Indian prisoners, most of them poor fishermen serving time for allegedly fishing illegally in Pakistan's waters.

A police official said that they were kept in a separate barrack and they remained in their cells during the earthquake.

Earlier, Jail Superintendent Arshad Shah said over 600 prisoners were taken out from their barracks during the quake, Geo TV reported.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a joint operation to track down the remaining escapees.

The incident has led to the dismissal of IG prisons, the jail superintendent and other high-ranking officials.

