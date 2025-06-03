SALUTS Unveils Robot-Defined Operations At Web Summit Qatar: Pioneering Future AI Autonomy In-Space And On-Earth

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)SALUTS (formerly Salutes Space) a leader in decentralized AI and space-grade autonomy. As AI-driven autonomy reshapes industries, cyber threats and robotic risks are escalating. At Web Summit Qatar, SALUTS is set to showcase its groundbreaking Robot-Defined Operations, a next-generation framework designed to safeguard autonomous operations across space, defense, and critical infrastructure.

SALUTS Forges Strategic Alliance to Pioneer Autonomous Systems In-Space and On-Earth

Today, announced a strategic partnership with Unifiaccess , an industrial technology company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. By combining SALUTS' deep-tech expertise in ultra-low-power AI chips and secure satellite connectivity with Unifiaccess' manufacturing scale and regional market insight, the alliance will deliver next-generation IoT, V2X and distributed surveillance solutions powered by space-based infrastructure - and co-develop the first German-Saudi IoT satellite constellation.

Together, SALUTS and Unifiaccess will fast-track advanced IoT and V2X applications-from autonomous logistics fleets to distributed surveillance networks safeguarding critical infrastructure.

A German-Saudi IoT Satellite Constellation

Under SALUTS' AstraDroid programme, the partners will co-develop and deploy a 16-satellite microsatellite constellation over the next decade. This network will provide global distributed systems, precise navigation and resilient communications for industrial operations, smart cities and defense platforms.

Aligning with Regional Visions



Saudi Vision 2030: Accelerating sustainability, smart-city deployments and Industry 4.0 with low-latency edge AI; empowering local talent through no-code platforms. UAE Innovation Vision: Bolstering the UAE's Space Strategy 2030 via orbital autonomy; advancing AI Strategy 2031 with energy-efficient, resilient edge computing.

Showcasing Robot-Defined Operations at Web Summit Qatar

SALUTS' Robot-Defined Operations Logo

At Web Summit Qatar 2025, SALUTS unveiled its robot-defined operations framework, demonstrating two flagship innovations:



CHIRB (Computing on Hybrid Interplanetary Relay Basis) – a natural-language AI control layer that bridges Web 2.0 and Web 3.0, enabling code-free, real-time automation across space, defense, industrial and smart-city environments. NEROnaut – a rugged, ultra-efficient Robot-on-Chip delivering on-device AI for instantaneous, resilient decision-making both in orbit and at the network edge.

“Resilient autonomy is the next frontier,” said M. Sobhy Fouda, CEO & Founder of SALUTS.“By processing security telemetry on-chip, we eliminate latency and external vulnerabilities-ensuring satellites, UAVs and critical infrastructure detect and neutralize threats in real time.” Attendees responded enthusiastically to live demos of Saluts' platforms, energy-efficient industrial computers and intelligent operations system in-space, land and sea.

CHIRB: Intelligent Control for Autonomous Operations

CHIRB stands for“Computing on Hybrid Interplanetary Relay Basis”.

SALUTS' CHIRB platform transforms mi ssion management by offering:



Natural-Language Interface: Intuitive, code-free control and diagnostics via chat.

Edge Processing: Sub-millisecond decisions on-device, independent of ground links.

Plug-and-Play Integration: Seamless deployment across satellites, UAVs, industrial machinery and smart-city systems.

Decentralized Security: Web 3.0-inspired architecture ensuring data sovereignty and built-in audit trails.

Multi-Agent Coordination: Real-time orchestration of heterogeneous fleets-from orbital platforms to autonomous vehicles. Offline Resilience: Continuous operation in contested or disconnected environments, with self-healing routines.

Revolutionizing AI Security with Robot-on-Chip

At the heart of this pioneering approach is Robot-on-Chip, SALUTS' proprietary decentralized AI technology. This innovation enables real-time, in-orbit, land and water data processing while ensuring cyber resilience against emerging robotic threats.

SALUTS' NEROnaut: Scalable Neuro-Evolving Robot On-chip embedded computer for Satellites, Defense, Drones, IoT and industrial robotics

“As the CEO and Founder of SALUTS and the creator of Robot-on-Chip, my mission is to advance AI-driven autonomy while safeguarding human life from robotic risks. Our work is shaping the future of human-machine interactions, ensuring they are not only intelligent but also secure.” - M. Sobhy Fouda, CEO & Founder of SALUTS

Robot-Defined Defense: Cyber-Resilient Autonomy

Cyber-Proof AI for a Secure Autonomous Future

AI systems are prime targets for cyber threats, rogue automation, and adversarial AI attacks. SALUTS' Robot-on-Chip integrates advanced security layers to detect, isolate, and neutralize robotic threats in real time-ensuring mission-critical operations remain secure.

Space-Grade Security for Defense & Industry 4.0

Autonomy must be unhackable. Robot-Defined Defense safeguards:



Military UAVs & Satellites from cyber intrusion

Autonomous Industrial Operations from adversarial AI attacks IoT & Smart Infrastructure from robotic system breaches

Real-Time Threat Response with Robot-on-Chip

Unlike conventional AI, Robot-on-Chip processes security data on-device, eliminating latency and man-in-the-middle vulnerabilities tied to Earth-based processing. This enables instant anomaly detection, autonomous countermeasures, and resilient AI decision-making in real time.

SALUTS at Web Summit Qatar: Showcasing the Future of AI Security



As part of its global mission to secure AI autonomy, SALUTS presented at Web Summit Qatar, one of the world's leading technology gatherings. The event provides a platform for SALUTS to engage with investors, government organizations, and industry leaders, showcasing how Robot-Defined Defense is shaping the next generation of cyber-secure autonomy.

The Next Frontier: Securing AI for the Autonomous Age

The future is autonomous-but without security, autonomy is at risk. SALUTS is leading the charge to ensure AI-driven operations are not only smarter and faster but also invulnerable to cyber threats and robotic attacks.

SALUTS: A New Name for a New Era

With its rapid ascent on the global stage, Salutes Space has rebranded to SALUTS -symbolizing an expanded mission from orbital servicing to critical infrastructure, industrial automation and defense.

“Our goal is to develop not only smarter but also more resilient and responsible AI-systems that learn, adapt and operate independently.”

- M. Sobhy Fouda, CEO of SALUTS

About SALUTS

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Weßling, Germany, with offices in London, Riyadh and Dubai, SALUTS delivers Space Infrastructure as a Service (SIaaS) through ultra-low-power AI chips, autonomous systems and secure satellite links. Its core platforms-CHIRB and NEROnaut-enable real-time, decentralized AI for applications ranging from orbital servicing to smart manufacturing, maritime autonomy and critical-infrastructure protection. A winner of the 2024“Economics of the Future” award at the Entrepreneurship World Cup and a Top 100 finalist in 2023, SALUTS is committed to human-centered innovation, environmental stewardship, sustainable low-power design and ethical transparency.

We invite investors, defense agencies, and technology leaders to join us in building a cyber-proof future.

More Information:

SALUTS: as the risks associated with AI and robotics grow, the most effective countermeasure shall be to fight fire with fire-or rather, robots with robots digitally and physically. By deploying our Robot-on-Chip in intelligent machines, we can mitigate life 3.0 threats using the very technology that challenges us.

