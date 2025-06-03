Celebrate Eid In Style At Mercato Fun, Festivities & Family Moments!

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) This Eid, Mercato Mall invites families and friends to experience a vibrant celebration filled with joy, creativity, and entertainment. From delightful shows to interactive activities, Mercato is the perfect destination to enjoy the spirit of Eid in a fun and festive atmosphere.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse lineup of Eid-themed events and activities, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy. Be mesmerized by energetic stage performances such as the Eid Blast and the whimsical Cotton Candy Show, perfect for capturing the imagination of young and old alike.

Children can unleash their creativity through engaging Arts & Crafts Workshops, as well as a special Lush Workshop taking place exclusively on June 6th.

Families can also enjoy face painting, adding a splash of color and fun to the celebration, and take part in the lively Eid Bingo Game, packed with excitement and prizes. To top it off, visitors can savor delicious food options and enjoy unbeatable discounts and offers via the PrivilegePLUS App. Simply download the app to unlock a host of exclusive benefits throughout the Eid holiday.

Join us at Mercato Mall for an unforgettable Eid celebration filled with joy, color, and memorable moments for the whole family.