Plascred Circular Innovations Inc. Reports 2024 Year-End Results

PlasCred secured a definitive five-year offtake agreement with a leading Global Commodities Company (" GCC" ) for the entire output of its first commercial facility, Neos. The agreement provides a fixed price of CAD $120.00 per barrel for Renewable Green CondensateTM (" Condensate "), PlasCred's proprietary low-carbon hydrocarbon feedstock used in the production of virgin plastics, with renewal options and rights of first refusal on future production from both Neos and the planned larger-scale Maximus facility. Under FCA Incoterms, the customer assumes transportation responsibility at the Scotford site.

"This offtake agreement significantly de-risks our commercialization pathway and confirms strong market demand for our product," said Troy Lupul, President & CEO of PlasCred. "We now have market validation, secured long-term revenue, and a strategically advantageous site-all the necessary elements to begin building Canada's circular plastics infrastructure."

Neos Facility Development - Strategic Hub at CN's Scotford Yard

Construction of PlasCred's Neos, to be strategically located at CN Rail's Scotford Yard in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, is expected to commence construction in early 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and financing completion, with commissioning anticipated late 2026. The Neos facility will process approximately 100 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily, producing around 500 barrels/day of condensate. The site's rail connectivity and proximity to Alberta's petrochemical infrastructure ensure efficient feedstock supply and product distribution.

The facility will be co-located with the proposed Maximus plant, designed for phased expansion up to 2,000 tonnes/day processing capacity, yielding up to 10,000 barrels/day of condensate. Lifecycle assessments project Neos will annually divert over 36,000 tonnes of plastic waste annually and reduce approximately 51,000 tonnes of CO2e, comparable to removing over 11,000 cars from roads each year. When fully operational, the Maximus facility is expected to deliver GHG reductions of more than 350,000 tonnes of CO2e annually, significantly contributing to Canada's environmental goals.

Alberta Innovates Grant Supports Technology Optimization

In April 2025, PlasCred received a $500,000 non-dilutive grant from Alberta Innovates, Alberta's leading innovation funding agency, in collaboration with the University of Calgary's Centre for Advanced Polymers and Nanotechnology. The ongoing research focuses on enhancing product quality and energy efficiency of PlasCred's patent-pending catalytic pyrolysis process, directly benefiting the upcoming commercialization at the Neos facility.

Project Financing and Execution Roadmap

The Neos facility requires approximately CAD $25 million for construction and commissioning. PlasCred is actively pursuing a blended financing strategy that includes non-dilutive government grants, senior project-level debt, and strategic equity investments from industry partners. The Company is in advanced discussions with both capital and debt providers and anticipates finalizing the remaining components of the funding package ahead of the planned construction start in Q1 2026. While positive progress has been made, the Company notes that construction remains contingent to securing the full financing required.

The company's executive team brings significant expertise to ensure effective execution. CEO Troy Lupul has successfully scaled multiple industrial companies, and CTO Dr. Wayne Monnery possesses over 30 years' experience in fluid processing and catalyst optimization, essential for advancing PlasCred's technological and operational milestones.

2024 Financial Summary

As a pre-commercial company, PlasCred reported no revenue and incurred a net loss of CAD $3,175,785 for the year, reflecting planned investments in engineering, pilot operations, permitting, and commercial development. At year-end, total assets were CAD $851,757. The company had 70.8 million shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024. Full audited financial statements and MD&A are available on PlasCred's website and SEDAR+.

Operational Results

For the 12 months ending December 31st, 2024, PlasCred reported the following:



Net loss from operations: $(3,175,785)

Basic and diluted loss per common share: $(0.05)

Comparatively, for the year ending December 31st, 2023

Net loss from operations: $(3,092,996) Basic and diluted loss per common share: $(0.07)

Financial Position as of December 31st, 2024:



Net current assets: $68,612

Total assets: $851,757 including our Primus facility

Current liabilities: $ 1,399,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity: $851,757

Shares Outstanding:

The company common shares outstanding totaled 70,780,636 as of December 31st 2024.

Subsequent event:

In May 2025 the company closed a private placement for $452,500.

2025 Outlook - Transitioning to Execution Phase

With 100% of Neos' planned output secured under a long-term offtake agreement, all Renewable Green CondensateTM will be delivered through PlasCred's Global Commodities Company (" GCC" ) partner into global markets for use in virgin plastic production. This agreement provides long-term revenue visibility and reinforces PlasCred's role as a key upstream contributor to the global circular plastics economy.

In the year ahead, PlasCred's priority is to secure final project financing and commence construction of the Neos facility at CN Rail's Scotford Yard. The Company will also finalize long-term feedstock supply agreements and advance integrated logistics planning with CN Rail, which is positioned to support both inbound plastic waste and outbound product shipments. The near-term objective is to bring Neos into profitable, cash-flow-generating operations, establishing a strong commercial foundation for scaling into the larger Maximus platform.

"With completed engineering, secured offtake, and permitting in advanced stages, we are well-prepared for full-scale execution," Lupul concluded. "PlasCred is positioned to deliver significant environmental and economic impacts as we build Canada's industrial-scale circular infrastructure."

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., Fibreco Export Inc., and a Global Commodities Company . These collaborations provide PlasCred with world-class logistics, advanced operational intelligence, and stable long-term revenue, supporting its leadership in the circular plastics economy.

