Terrain Minerals Announces Investor Engagement In New York, Attendance At 121 Mining Investment Conference
"Terrain has a unique opportunity to connect with investors and government officials on the importance of securing gold and gallium resources for Australia and global markets. With our projects progressing rapidly and with gold and gallium playing increasing importance globally, Terrain Minerals is well-positioned for growth" stated Justin Virgin, Executive Director.
For more information, visit Terrain Minerals .
