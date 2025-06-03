Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Terrain Minerals Announces Investor Engagement In New York, Attendance At 121 Mining Investment Conference


2025-06-03 10:07:28
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Terrain Minerals (ASX: TMX), a leading Australian exploration company, is set to present its promising gold and gallium projects in New York. Executive Director Justin Virgin will be speaking during the week to an exclusive government and investor event focused on aligning Australian and US interests in critical minerals. Additionally, he will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment New York conference, taking place on June 9-10, 2025.

"Terrain has a unique opportunity to connect with investors and government officials on the importance of securing gold and gallium resources for Australia and global markets. With our projects progressing rapidly and with gold and gallium playing increasing importance globally, Terrain Minerals is well-positioned for growth" stated Justin Virgin, Executive Director.

For more information, visit Terrain Minerals .

