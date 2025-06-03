Mugham Center Holds Concert In Honor Of Renowned Singer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Renowned People's Artist Mammadbagir Bagirzade holds a unique and cherished place in Azerbaijani music, captivating millions with his masterful renditions of mugham, tasnif, and songs, as well as his own compositions.

Regardless of genre, his distinctive vocal style and heartfelt performances have always resonated deeply with audiences.

Though his life spanned only 55 years, his extraordinary talent and unparalleled artistry continue to shine timelessly.

A commemorative evening dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Mammadbagir Bagirzade has been held at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The event opened with video footage of the late singer alongside a live musical performance in his honor.

Distinguished guests, including Honored Artist Haji Aqil Malikov, People's Artists Aghaverdi Pashayev and Mirnazim Asadullayev, Honored Artist Sahib Pashazade, as well as elders from Baku's Nardaran village where the artist was born, and Eldar Ismayilov, head of the Dada Gorgud National Foundation, reflected on the singer's artistry and his signature creative style that earned him widespread acclaim.

Gurban Khalilov a classmate of Mammadbagir Bagirzade, shared personal memories of the maestro.

Poet Yusif Nagmekar, devoted fan Elshan Mammadov, and others also recited poems dedicated to the beloved artist.

It was said that Mammadbagir Bagirzade's voice-sweet as a mother's lullaby and pure as a spring's flowing water along with his compositions imbued with the breath of spring and the scent of blossoming nature, have touched millions and will continue to enchant listeners for generations to come. His voice, as colorful as butterfly wings and radiant as a rainbow, will remain a magical presence for music lovers for many years.

The evening featured heartfelt performances from People's Artist Zabit Nabizade, young vocalists Mammad Najafov, Huseyn Malikov, and Vafa Vazirova, as well as singers Ayshan Mehdiyeva and Tural Salmanov, who presented selections from the composer-singer's treasured repertoire.

The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude expressed by Rahim Bagirzade, son of the late artist, for the honor bestowed upon his father's legacy.

The final musical performance was delivered by Mammadbagir Bagirzade's grandson, a graduate of the Asaf Zeynally Music College, accompanied by the young musician, sealing a moving tribute to a timeless icon.