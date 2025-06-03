Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekneftegaz Explores Cutting-Edge Robotics And AI At Kazakhstan Petrochemical Hub

2025-06-03 10:06:33
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. Uzbekneftegaz delegation recently visited the plant of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. (KPI), a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, to review the company's advanced digital solutions and exchange experience in the field of IT and artificial intelligence, Trend reports.

A key highlight of the visit was KPI's fully automated robotic warehouse. The delegation had the opportunity to witness robots autonomously transporting pallets weighing up to 1.5 tons from packaging lines to storage and shipping areas. Of particular interest was the Warehouse Execution System (WES)-a sophisticated IT platform that manages and optimizes the entire warehouse operation. This system is seamlessly integrated with the plant's production lines, enabling real-time logistics optimization and significantly improving operational efficiency.

Moreover, the delegation was shown the Computer Vision system, which uses artificial intelligence to monitor warehouse workers and ensure strict compliance with safety protocols, thereby enhancing workplace safety and reducing operational risks. These state-of-the-art digital solutions were developed and implemented by the Kazakhstani company.

The finished goods warehouse at KPI is the first of its kind in Central Asia, representing a leap forward in the automation of petrochemical product storage and handling. This innovative robotic system sets a new benchmark for efficiency and automation in the region's industrial sector, positioning KPI as a leader in digital transformation.

Earlier in May 2025, the parties signed a roadmap aimed at strengthening and expanding their mutually beneficial cooperation, paving the way for even greater collaboration in the future.

