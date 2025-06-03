Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan, Serbia Weigh Up Prospective Plans On Defense

Azerbaijan, Serbia Weigh Up Prospective Plans On Defense


2025-06-03 10:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3.​ In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan between Azerbaijani and Serbian Defense Ministries for 2025, military representatives of both countries hold a meeting in Baku, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In the course of the convening at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry, the participants conducted a comprehensive analysis of the extant operational framework pertaining to bilateral collaboration, deliberated on forward-looking strategic initiatives, and engaged in a robust exchange of perspectives regarding ancillary matters of reciprocal significance.

MENAFN03062025000187011040ID1109631031

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search