China Deepens Energy Co-Op With Kazakhstan Through Education Partnership
During a ceremony marking AUPET's 50th anniversary, a memorandum of understanding was signed between AUPET and Kazakhstan's national investment promotion company, KAZAKH INVEST. The agreement aims to foster talent development, facilitate information exchange, and involve the academic community in investment initiatives.
This builds on a previous cooperation agreement between AUPET, China Huadian, North China Electric Power University, and Xinjiang University to establish the China–Central Asia Electric Power Innovation Alliance. The initiative focuses on training young professionals, advancing joint research, and implementing applied projects in digitization and renewable energy.
“Kazakhstan is one of our priority markets,” said China Huadian representatives.“We see the development of local human capital as vital to our long-term success and are ready to invest in both technology and people.”
China Huadian is currently building a $190 million 160 MW gas-fired power plant in the Mangystau region to address local power shortages. The company also recently acquired solar power assets totaling 215 MW and is constructing a new 40 MW solar power station in Kyzylorda region.
