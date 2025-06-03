Raiffeisen Bank Backs Uzbekistan's Drive For Foreign Investment And Market Integration
The RBI delegation included Attila Farsky, Radoslaw Ignatowicz, and Natalia Semashko from the Debt Capital Markets and Custody Services Division.
During the meeting, the Uzbek side provided a detailed overview of ongoing market reforms, emphasizing efforts to develop the capital market and improve conditions for foreign investors.
Raiffeisen Bank International expressed strong enthusiasm for Uzbekistan's financial sector and reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with local market participants. The bank highlighted its intention to leverage its regional expertise to support Uzbekistan's integration into global financial markets.
Both parties concluded the meeting with a mutual agreement to continue collaborating on building the necessary infrastructure to attract and facilitate foreign investment in Uzbekistan's domestic market, marking a significant step toward deeper financial cooperation.
