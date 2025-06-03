Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Raiffeisen Bank Backs Uzbekistan's Drive For Foreign Investment And Market Integration

2025-06-03 10:06:32
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 3. A delegation from Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) met with Advisor to the Minister of Economy and Finance Jasur Karshibayev to discuss attracting foreign investment and advancing financial market reforms in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The RBI delegation included Attila Farsky, Radoslaw Ignatowicz, and Natalia Semashko from the Debt Capital Markets and Custody Services Division.

During the meeting, the Uzbek side provided a detailed overview of ongoing market reforms, emphasizing efforts to develop the capital market and improve conditions for foreign investors.

Raiffeisen Bank International expressed strong enthusiasm for Uzbekistan's financial sector and reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with local market participants. The bank highlighted its intention to leverage its regional expertise to support Uzbekistan's integration into global financial markets.

Both parties concluded the meeting with a mutual agreement to continue collaborating on building the necessary infrastructure to attract and facilitate foreign investment in Uzbekistan's domestic market, marking a significant step toward deeper financial cooperation.

