Minister Highlights Role Of Change Ambassadors In Advancing Public Sector Culture

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 3 (Petra) – Minister of State for Public Sector Development, Khair Abu Saileik, met with the Change Ambassadors public sector employees who took part in a specialized training program on corporate culture.The initiative was implemented in partnership with the Project for Improving Governance to Support Jordanian Reform Projects (PARtner), in cooperation with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), as part of the government's roadmap for modernizing the public sector.The meeting, which was partially attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs Abdullah Adwan, highlighted the role of Change Ambassadors in fostering positive transformation within their institutions.Abu Saileik underscored that corporate culture extends beyond slogans, describing it as a comprehensive system of values, behaviors, and practices that define an institution's identity and contribute to a flexible, productive, and high-performing work environment.He praised the leadership of the national project and commended the team of experts whose knowledge and professionalism were key to the success of the program's first phase.The initial phase trained 94 Change Ambassadors through four specialized workshops held over several weeks. These workshops focused on leadership, organizational behavior, and evaluation methodologies.Following the training, a select group of impactful Change Ambassadors was chosen to advance to the second phase, which involves assessing the maturity of their institutions' organizational culture in collaboration with field experts.Abu Saileik described the assessment as a critical step toward identifying institutional gaps and crafting a roadmap for change, centered on strengthening performance, accountability, and institutional belonging.He addressed the Change Ambassadors with a message of encouragement, affirming their central role in driving change, transferring knowledge, motivating colleagues, and fostering real impact. He stressed that the depth and quality of transformation not the quantity of activities will define success.The Minister also expressed hope for expanding the network of Change Ambassadors, developing tools to measure cultural maturity, and deepening partnerships to ensure the long-term sustainability of this reform approach.