Jordan, South Africa Talk Military Cooperation


2025-06-03 10:06:11
Amman, June 3 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Tuesday discussed aspects of joint cooperation and coordination and expertise exchange in the training fields with Chief of South African National Defence Force, Lit. Gen. Rudzani Maphwanya, and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting held at Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army's headquarters, the two sides also went over the latest regional and international developments of mutual interest, and current security challenges.
Huneiti and Maphwanya were briefed on areas of bilateral cooperation aimed to serve interests of the two countries' friendly armies and achieve their shared visions and aspirations.
Huneiti underlined the importance of the joint partnership, calling for continued cooperation in harnessing expertise and competencies in various military fields to reflect both armies' defense capabilities and potential.
Maphwanya, in turn, praised the JAF's "professional" level, its efforts in supporting regional security and stability, and its "effective" humanitarian role in many areas.
Concluding the discussions, Maphwanya signed the guest book.
S. African Ambassador and Defense Attaché to Amman, as well as a number of senior JAF officers attended the meeting.

