Barox International Limited, a global investment advisory firm, has released a new report analyzing the recent profit forecast revision by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the global airline industry. The IATA has adjusted its 2025 profit forecast from $36.6 billion to $36.0 billion, citing ongoing economic uncertainty, trade tensions, and waning consumer confidence.

In spite of the drop, the updated prediction is still higher than the $32.4 billion profit that was reported in 2024. In 2018, the sector is forecasting an unprecedented revenue of $979 billion and a record number of passengers, which is expected to reach 4.99 billion.

Barox International Limited notes that major U.S. airlines, including Southwest, American, Delta, and United Airlines, have either withdrawn or adjusted their forecasts amid concerns over a potential recession. Southwest Airlines, for instance, has reversed its long-standing "two bags fly free" policy to spur revenue growth, helping its shares to turn positive, while shares of American, Delta, and United remain significantly down for the year.

In addition, the study notes problems such as the escalation of trade tensions and the substantial delays in the supply of aircraft. At the annual conference of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in New Delhi in 2025, Director General Willie Walsh issued a warning that the growing trade barriers and isolationist policies are impacting both the economy and the aviation industry, therefore weakening international accords that have been in place for decades regarding the trading of tariff-free aircraft.

Barox International Limited advises investors to monitor these developments closely, as they may impact airline profitability and stock performance in the coming months. Barox International Limited continues to lead the way in the investment and advisory sector, offering unparalleled support and strategic guidance to companies navigating the complexities of the public markets.

