Florida Valve & Fitting Named Premier Florida Distributor For SSP's Industry-Leading Fittings

BOCA RATON, FL - Florida Valve & Fitting, a trusted supplier of hydraulic and instrumentation components in South Florida, is proud to announce its designation as the premier Florida distributor for SSP, a globally recognized manufacturer of high-performance stainless steel fittings, valves, tubing, and fluid system components.

This strategic partnership brings SSP's full product line directly to Florida's expanding industrial, manufacturing, marine, aerospace, and energy sectors - offering businesses across the state faster access, expert technical support, and competitive pricing on the precision components they rely on.

“We're excited to represent SSP in Florida and provide our customers with a premium American-made product line known for both quality and performance,” said Jim Gerum, of Florida Valve & Fitting.“SSP products are engineered for reliability in the most demanding environments, and this partnership allows us to enhance the service and supply chain support we offer our industrial clients.”

What This Means for Florida-Based Businesses

As Florida's authorized SSP distributor, Florida Valve & Fitting now provides:

-Complete access to SSP's inventory, including instrumentation tube fittings, pipe fittings, hydraulic SAE/AN fittings, ball and needle valves, quick connects, and more. We stock both 316 stainless steel and brass products.

-Expert technical support for engineers, plant managers, instrumentation technicians, and procurement teams.

-Same-day local availability on popular items-reducing downtime and project delays. Standard back-ordered items typically carry just a 4-week lead time.

-Exclusive pricing and volume discounts for OEMs and recurring purchasers.

About SSP

SSP manufactures high-quality fluid system components used in mission-critical applications worldwide. All SSP products are 100% made in the USA and engineered to meet or exceed ASME, SAE, and ISO performance standards.

Local Supply. Global Performance.

Based in Boca Raton, Florida Valve & Fitting offers delivery routes throughout Florida and beyond. Customers now enjoy localized access to SSP's best-in-class fittings and valves-without the long lead times or high freight costs typically associated with national supply chains.

For Product Inquiries or Bulk Orders

Call: (561) 350-4478

Media Contact:

Jim Gerum

Florida Valve & Fitting

Email: ...

About Florida Valve & Fitting

Florida Valve & Fitting is a South Florida-based supplier of hydraulic and fluid system components, serving industrial clients across the marine, construction, energy, and transportation sectors. Known for fast response times, deep technical expertise, and a well-stocked inventory, Florida Valve & Fitting delivers the critical components that keep Florida's industries running.