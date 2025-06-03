403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Saudi Arabia's Balady+ App Offers Integrated Digital Experience For Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Balady+ app launched an integrated digital experience for the Hajj season on Tuesday. The app, in partnership with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, aims to facilitate the journey of pilgrims through accurate, interactive maps.
The national press agency (SPA), mentioned that the app reflects on-the-ground realities and enhances the quality of municipal services within the holy sites.
Developed through national efforts, the Balady+ app offers an interactive 3D map experience with accurate, up-to-date local content that reflects the dynamic nature of cities.
It is supported by smart mobility services that deliver real-time information on roads, locations, and services, including indoor navigation within shopping centers, as well as alerts about speed bumps, obstacles, and road closures.
During the Hajj season, the app's team updated over 11,000 landmarks on the map, including the entrances and exits of the Grand Mosque, surrounding streets, and arrival and departure routes.
The updates also covered hospitals and health centers, Red Crescent sites, drinking fountains, restrooms, and more than 160 other essential locations, relayed SPA.
The app also provides smart services such as reminder alerts, prayer times, and offline access to the Holy Quran, ensuring that pilgrims can benefit from these features even without an internet connection.
This step is embodies the commitment to addressing the needs of residents and visitors alike, as well as Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision of creating more efficient urban settings. (end)
fn
The national press agency (SPA), mentioned that the app reflects on-the-ground realities and enhances the quality of municipal services within the holy sites.
Developed through national efforts, the Balady+ app offers an interactive 3D map experience with accurate, up-to-date local content that reflects the dynamic nature of cities.
It is supported by smart mobility services that deliver real-time information on roads, locations, and services, including indoor navigation within shopping centers, as well as alerts about speed bumps, obstacles, and road closures.
During the Hajj season, the app's team updated over 11,000 landmarks on the map, including the entrances and exits of the Grand Mosque, surrounding streets, and arrival and departure routes.
The updates also covered hospitals and health centers, Red Crescent sites, drinking fountains, restrooms, and more than 160 other essential locations, relayed SPA.
The app also provides smart services such as reminder alerts, prayer times, and offline access to the Holy Quran, ensuring that pilgrims can benefit from these features even without an internet connection.
This step is embodies the commitment to addressing the needs of residents and visitors alike, as well as Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision of creating more efficient urban settings. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment