Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Saudi Arabia's Balady+ App Offers Integrated Digital Experience For Pilgrims


2025-06-03 10:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MAKKAH, June 3 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Balady+ app launched an integrated digital experience for the Hajj season on Tuesday. The app, in partnership with the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, aims to facilitate the journey of pilgrims through accurate, interactive maps.
The national press agency (SPA), mentioned that the app reflects on-the-ground realities and enhances the quality of municipal services within the holy sites.
Developed through national efforts, the Balady+ app offers an interactive 3D map experience with accurate, up-to-date local content that reflects the dynamic nature of cities.
It is supported by smart mobility services that deliver real-time information on roads, locations, and services, including indoor navigation within shopping centers, as well as alerts about speed bumps, obstacles, and road closures.
During the Hajj season, the app's team updated over 11,000 landmarks on the map, including the entrances and exits of the Grand Mosque, surrounding streets, and arrival and departure routes.
The updates also covered hospitals and health centers, Red Crescent sites, drinking fountains, restrooms, and more than 160 other essential locations, relayed SPA.
The app also provides smart services such as reminder alerts, prayer times, and offline access to the Holy Quran, ensuring that pilgrims can benefit from these features even without an internet connection.
This step is embodies the commitment to addressing the needs of residents and visitors alike, as well as Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision of creating more efficient urban settings. (end)
fn


MENAFN03062025000071011013ID1109630987

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search