UAE Vice Pres., Deputy PM Leaves Kuwait After An Official Visit


2025-06-03 10:04:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) -- UAE's Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and his accompanying delegation left on Tuesday the State of Kuwait after an official visit to the country.
He was seen off at the airport by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah, Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shereeda Al-Mousherji and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. (end)
