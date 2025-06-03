403
Russia: Talks With Ukraine Very Complex
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 3 (KUNA) -- The reconciliation negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are quite complicated, said the Russian Presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.
Peskov, in a statement, said Moscow is awaiting Ukraine's reply to the Russia draft plan for reconciling the conflict, indicating that the draft had been delivered to the Ukrainians during the last round of talks in Istanbul, Turkiye, earlier this week.
Agreements that had been reached with the Ukrainian side were significant, he said, affirming that the accord "would be executed." He however stopped short of revealing further details.
He ruled out holding a summit meeting comprising the Russian and Ukrainian presidents soon.
Russian and Ukrainian officials had held two rounds of talks in Istanbul that resulted in releasing prisoners from the two sides, but could not reach concord on a full and final deal.
The United States has been pressing the two sides to end the war. (end)
