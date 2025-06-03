Foraxi Introduces The World's First Trading Fund Insurance Plan To Empower Global Forex Traders

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foraxi , a leading global Forex trading platform, has announced the launch of the world's first Trading Fund Insurance Plan , marking a significant milestone in the financial trading industry. This innovative plan aims to provide traders with unprecedented protection, allowing them to engage in the Forex market with enhanced confidence and financial security.

The Trading Fund Insurance Plan is designed to mitigate trading risks by offering a unique safety net. Under this plan, traders who open a TIF Account with a minimum deposit of $1,000 and complete 25 lots on XAUUSD will receive their initial deposit refunded if they incur a loss after completing the required trading volume. The refund is fully withdrawable, with no hidden conditions attached.

"Foraxi's Trading Fund Insurance Plan underscores our commitment to providing traders with a reliable and transparent platform," said a Foraxi spokesperson. "We understand the challenges traders face in the global markets, and this plan is designed to empower them with a secure environment to trade confidently."

Key features of the Trading Fund Insurance Plan include:



Flexible Profit Withdrawals - Traders can withdraw profits at any time, without restrictions.

No Capital Lock-In - Users maintain full control over their funds, with real-time monitoring and transparency.

Scalable Lot Requirements - Options include 25 lots for $1,000 or 250 lots for $10,000, offering flexibility for traders of all levels. No Hidden Terms or Conditions - The plan is fully transparent and trader-friendly.

The launch of this plan represents Foraxi's dedication to supporting both novice and experienced traders in navigating the complexities of the Forex market. The platform's intuitive design and innovative features position it as a trusted partner for traders worldwide.

About Foraxi

Foraxi is a global Forex trading platform committed to delivering a transparent, secure, and user-friendly experience. The company offers a range of innovative features, including instant deposits and withdrawals, competitive IB commissions, and advanced trading solutions to help traders succeed in today's dynamic markets.

