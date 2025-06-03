SCENTAIR® Expands Infused Reeds Line With 40 Signature Pro-Quality Fragrances

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The infused reeds offer a flame-free, plug-free, spill-proof alternative for home fragrance lovers who want powerful scent without the maintenance. This expanded lineup includes a wider range of fragrance families, from fresh and floral to warm and woodsy, so there's something to match every room, season, and mood.

"The infused reed format is such a universal, simple fragrance solution. They can be used in any location because it does not need a power source, making it a popular choice for home consumers, RV owners, and apartment dwellers," said Evin Ellis, Director of Global Marketing and e-Commerce at ScentAir. "By expanding our line of Infused Reeds, we're bringing more professional quality fragrance options to more consumers who crave convenience without compromising fragrance quality."

All of ScentAir's e-commerce products, including the new Infused Reeds, are proudly made in the USA, ensuring consistent quality and craftsmanship in every package.

The updated collection features the same pro-quality fragrance formulas customers know and love, now in a sleek, no-fuss format that works beautifully in any space. Just open, set, and enjoy, no flames, no plugs, no problem.

The expanded Infused Reeds line is available now at ScentAir .

ScentAir: Trusted by Brands, Loved by Families

About ScentAir: ScentAir Technologies, LLC., privately held and founded in 1994, provides best-in-class ambient scent marketing solutions to many of the world's most recognized brands. As the global leader in olfactory marketing, the Company creates memorable impressions for both small businesses and global enterprises, elevating their customer experience through the power of scent. Based in Charlotte, NC, USA, and corporate offices in the United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan and Australia. The Company's 525+ global team members service customers in 119 countries through its dedicated global supply chain and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

ScentAir is committed to the creation of customized scent strategies that boost clients' brand sentiments, customer loyalty, and sales. To learn more, go to ScentAir .

SOURCE ScentAir