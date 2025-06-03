Aembit Extends Workload IAM To Microsoft Ecosystem, Securing Hybrid Access For Non-Human Identities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Modern infrastructure rarely lives in one place. While Microsoft technologies remain core to many enterprises, workloads routinely connect across trust boundaries – from on-prem infrastructure to Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, and external APIs.

As infrastructure shifts to the cloud, identity and access management across all these resources becomes increasingly fragmented and complex, especially for non-human entities such as applications, scripts, AI agents, and services. With this launch, Aembit enables a unified approach to secure workload access management across the Microsoft ecosystem and beyond, reducing operational complexity while improving visibility, automation, and risk posture.

"Security teams require consistent enforcement across all environments – not different tools and rules for every platform," said Kevin Sapp, co-founder and CTO of Aembit. "We built this integration to help enterprises modernize without compromise, providing policy-driven access across all Microsoft workloads, whether they run on-prem or in the cloud."

With this launch, Aembit delivers:



Consistent access control for non-human identities : Teams can now centrally define and enforce access policies for applications, agents, and services across Windows Server, Active Directory, Microsoft Entra ID, and Azure. They can extend the same model to non-Microsoft resources such as AWS, GCP, or SaaS services.

Accelerated cloud migrations without added risk : As workloads move from on-prem to Azure, Aembit ensures their access remains secure, secretless, and aligned with zero trust principles.

Elimination of static credentials : By replacing long-lived secrets with short-lived, identity-based access, Aembit helps reduce attack surface and developer overhead. Unified visibility for audit and compliance : All workload access is logged and attributed, making it easier to investigate incidents and meet compliance requirements across hybrid Microsoft environments.

These features build on Aembit's mission to proactively secure access for the growing number of non-human identities operating across modern IT environments. Aembit replaces static credentials with just-in-time, identity-based access – helping builders move faster while giving security teams confidence in how workloads connect across hybrid environments.

Aembit is now available in the Azure Marketplace , making it easier for organizations to integrate workload IAM into their Microsoft-based infrastructure with familiar procurement workflows.

About Aembit

Aembit is the leading provider of workload identity and access management solutions, designed to secure non-human identities like applications, AI agents, and service accounts across on-premises, SaaS, cloud, and partner environments. Aembit's no-code platform enables organizations to enforce access policies in real time, ensuring the security and integrity of critical infrastructure.

