PRM Welcomes Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD, To Enhance Endometriosis Care In The Tri-State

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRM Opens Three Centers of Excellence for Endometriosis in New York and New Jersey

New York, NY, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York , NY (June 3 , 2025) – Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM) is proud to welcome Dr. Faraj Touchan, MD , a highly skilled gynecologic surgeon specializing in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, to its Centers of Excellence in Englewood and Florham Park, New Jersey, as well as New York and Great Neck, New York. With over a decade of experience and an unwavering dedication to patient-centered care, Dr. Touchan is set to elevate PRM's commitment to comprehensive, multidisciplinary endometriosis treatment, establishing the first PRM Centers of Excellence in New Jersey and two Centers of Excellence in New York – in the city and on Long Island.

Dr. Touchan brings a wealth of experience, having performed over 250 complex gynecologic procedures annually and more than 600 intricate robotic-assisted surgeries. His expertise lies in treating deep-infiltrating endometriosis, including cases affecting the bowel, bladder, ureters, and beyond. His meticulous surgical approach and mastery of retroperitoneal dissection ensure precise lesion removal while prioritizing fertility preservation and long-term relief.

Dr. Touchan believes in a multidisciplinary, whole-patient approach that not only focuses on surgical excision but also integrates pain management and rehabilitation. He understands that endometriosis is a lifelong condition requiring ongoing support and tailored treatment plans. By combining excision surgery with The PRM ProtocolTM, he aims to desensitize hyperactive pain receptors and provide long-term symptom relief.“Endometriosis requires a lifetime journey of support and treatment. Recurrence is a hallmark of the disease, making pre- and post-operative rehabilitation essential for optimizing surgical outcomes and enhancing recovery,” Dr. Touchan stated.

Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Touchan is a dedicated educator, mentor, and advocate for advancing endometriosis care. He has trained future surgeons, presented at major medical conferences, and served as faculty and surgical mentor at multiple institutions, including RWJ-Barnabas Health, the University at Buffalo, and St. Barnabas Medical Center. He is also a member of AAGL and ACOG, frequently presenting as a thought leader in minimally invasive gynecologic surgery. Dr. Touchan's commitment to endometriosis advocacy extends beyond the operating room; he ran the 2024 NYC Marathon in support of endometriosis patients, raising awareness for the pain and suffering they endure.

At PRM, they recognize that successful endometriosis treatment requires more than surgery alone. Dr. Touchan's philosophy aligns perfectly with their multidisciplinary model, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care before, during, and after excision surgery. His expertise, combined with PRM's rehabilitation-focused approach through the PRM ProtocolTM, offers patients the best chance for lasting relief and improved quality of life.

###

About Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine (PRM)

PRM is a national, multi-disciplinary physician practice specializing in the treatment of chronic pelvic pain-a condition affecting 15% of women and 10% of men. Founded in 2017, PRM delivers care through its proprietary, office-based PRM ProtocolTM , a non-surgical treatment series designed to safely and effectively relieve pain from conditions such as endometriosis , pelvic floor dysfunction, and post-surgical pelvic pain. Led by Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allyson Shrikhande , a leading physiatrist in pelvic pain, and CEO Dr. Gautam Shrikhande , a Harvard- and Columbia-trained vascular surgeon, PRM has grown to serve patients in 14 markets nationwide . With a commitment to innovation and patient-centered care, PRM's National Centers of Excellence drive ongoing patent care for endometriosis, education, and advanced diagnostics to improve outcomes in this underserved area of medicine.

Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Theresa Porcaro

PRM

...

+1 561-337-1185

CONTACT: Theresa Porcaro Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine 561-337-1185 ...