Ireland Construction Industry Report 2025-2029: Public And Private Sector Investments In Residential, Transport, Electricity Infrastructure Driving Growth

Dublin, June 03, 2025

The analyst expects the construction industry in Ireland to grow by 3.3% in real terms in 2025, before recording an annual average growth of 4.8% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in transport, electricity, and residential infrastructure sectors.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the total number of planning permissions granted for construction grew by 2.2% in 2024, preceded by a decline of 7.4% in 2023. In February 2025, the Minister of Transport, Darragh O'Brien, Minister of State, Sean Canney and Jerry Buttimer announced a EUR713 million ($776.9 million) investment program for regional and local roads in 2025.

This funding represents an increase of over 8% compared to the previous year, and aims at enhancing road safety and improving the interconnected regional and local road network, ongoing maintenance and renewal of the regional and local road network, along with strategic investments to develop and enhance road infrastructure

In January 2025, the state-backed lender 'Home Building Finance Ireland' revealed that the loan approval for housebuilders increased by 42% in 2024, increasing from EUR1.7 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2023 to EUR2.7 billion ($2.9 billion). It had approved funding for the construction of 13,186 new homes in 23 counties. Furthermore, in February 2025, the Bank of Ireland revealed that it has approved EUR600 million ($653.8 million) in new construction loans aimed at supporting housebuilders in delivering approximately 4,000 new homes by 2028.

This is in line with the Bank of Ireland's goal of facilitating the construction of 21,000 homes by 2028. Notably, this initiative also includes a commitment to provide 9,500 social and affordable homes, highlighting the bank's dedication to addressing housing needs in the community. In March 2025, the Minister for Housing, James Browne, announced a funding of EUR436 million ($475.1 million) for the construction of more than 1,300 new social homes across the country by 2027. Also, the Irish government announced in January 2025 that it plans to construct 41,000 housing units in 2025 and 43,000 units in 2026. The government aims to deliver 303,000 homes by the end of 2030.

Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Ireland, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

