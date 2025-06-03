Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Trials Market To Reach $25 Billion By 2034, Growing At 8% CAGR Exactitude Consultancy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Trials Market Research Report (2025–2034)

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global Diagnostic Imaging Clinical Trials Market was valued at USD 12 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools, and the integration of advanced imaging technologies such as AI and hybrid imaging into clinical research.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

Market Segmentation

By Product Type / Imaging Modality



X-ray : Maintains strong presence in emergency and outpatient settings; digital radiography innovations drive demand.

MRI : Preferred for soft tissue imaging in oncology and neurology trials; growing with AI-assisted image processing.

CT Scan : Vital for trauma and oncology; low-dose technology trends enhance safety.

Ultrasound : Expanding beyond obstetrics to cardiology and internal medicine; portable devices fuel accessibility.

PET : Increasing use in cancer trials with advancements in radiopharmaceuticals. Other Modalities : Includes functional MRI, optical, and hybrid imaging; emerging in niche applications.

By Application



Oncology : Dominant segment due to the demand for early cancer detection and personalized medicine.

Cardiology : Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases increases trials using cardiac MRI and contrast imaging.

Neurology : Advanced imaging supports clinical studies on neurological disorders.

Orthopedics : Growing usage in musculoskeletal diagnostics and recovery monitoring.

Pediatrics : Increasing pediatric-specific clinical trials with low-radiation imaging modalities. Other Applications : Expanding into emergency care, metabolic imaging, and preventive health screening.

By Phase of Clinical Trial



Phase I : Emphasizes safety and imaging for early detection.

Phase II : Focused on efficacy validation using imaging biomarkers.

Phase III : Imaging is pivotal in large-scale patient evaluation and outcome measurement. Phase IV : Post-market surveillance with imaging for real-world efficacy and safety data.

By End User



Hospitals : Lead due to integrated research and care settings.

Diagnostic Imaging Centers : Gaining traction as independent facilities supporting trials.

Research Institutions : Significant contributors through innovation and academic partnerships. Pharmaceutical Companies : Use imaging in drug development and therapeutic monitoring.

By Technology



Conventional Imaging

Digital Imaging Hybrid Imaging (e.g., PET-CT, PET-MRI): Fastest growing due to multi-modality capabilities.

By Distribution Channel



Direct Sales Distributors

Regional Analysis

North America



Market Share : Expected to hold approximately 40% of the global market in 2024 , making it the dominant region.

Key Drivers :



High healthcare expenditure : The U.S. and Canada allocate substantial budgets toward healthcare, enabling widespread adoption of advanced diagnostic and imaging technologies.



Strong clinical research infrastructure : The region hosts leading academic and clinical research institutions, facilitating rapid development and validation of AI-enabled imaging solutions.



AI integration : Rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in radiology and imaging diagnostics is enhancing workflow efficiencies and diagnostic accuracy.

Presence of major market players : Companies such as GE HealthCare, IBM Watson Health, and Google Health are actively innovating and commercializing imaging technologies in this region. Outlook : Continued dominance driven by technological leadership, favorable reimbursement policies, and growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders.

Europe



Key Strengths :



Robust regulatory environment : The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and national regulatory bodies support clinical trials and approvals for advanced imaging and diagnostics tools.



High adoption of imaging modalities : Western Europe, particularly Germany, France, and the UK, exhibits strong penetration of modalities like MRI, CT, PET, and ultrasound.

Public-private collaborations : Increasing partnerships between governments, research institutions, and private companies are accelerating innovation.

Challenges :

Fragmented healthcare systems across EU member states can slow uniform adoption of new technologies. Outlook : Stable growth expected, supported by digital health initiatives and focus on precision medicine.

Asia-Pacific



Growth Rate : Fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of ~9% during 2024–2034 .

Growth Drivers :



Expanding healthcare infrastructure : Significant investments in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and telemedicine platforms across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.



Rising patient population : Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population are creating demand for better diagnostic solutions.



Government initiatives : National health policies in countries like China (Healthy China 2030) and India (Ayushman Bharat) are driving R&D and adoption of AI and digital imaging technologies.

Medical tourism : Particularly in countries like Thailand, India, and Malaysia, boosts demand for cutting-edge diagnostic services. Outlook : High-growth potential, driven by urbanization, digital transformation, and foreign direct investments in healthcare.

Latin America & Middle East & Africa (LAMEA)



Growth Trajectory : Gradual but steady growth anticipated.

Contributing Factors :



Improved healthcare access : Increasing government and private sector initiatives to strengthen diagnostic and hospital infrastructure.



Technological diffusion : Gradual introduction of digital and AI-based imaging tools, often through partnerships or aid programs.

Rising disease burden : Higher prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases is increasing the need for accurate diagnostics.

Barriers :



Limited budgets and reimbursement models in many countries.

Infrastructure gaps , particularly in rural or underserved areas. Outlook : Opportunities exist for cost-effective and mobile diagnostic solutions, especially in urban centers and emerging private hospital chains.

Browse full Report -

Key Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

1. Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population



The global rise in chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders is fueling demand for advanced diagnostic imaging to monitor disease progression and therapeutic response. Aging populations, especially in North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific, are more prone to chronic diseases, necessitating greater use of imaging in clinical evaluations and trials.

2. Technological Advancements in Digital and Hybrid Imaging



Innovations such as digital radiography, 3D/4D imaging , and hybrid systems like PET/CT and PET/MRI offer enhanced image resolution, faster scanning, and improved functional and anatomical visualization. These advancements enable more accurate data collection and interpretation, crucial for clinical trials, especially in oncology and neurology.

3. Integration of AI for Improved Diagnostic Precision



AI algorithms and machine learning models are being integrated into imaging platforms to automate image analysis, detect anomalies, reduce human error, and accelerate reporting. AI is particularly valuable in early detection, quantification of disease biomarkers, and tracking longitudinal changes during clinical trials, improving both efficiency and reliability.

4. Rising Investments in Clinical R&D and Personalized Medicine



Pharma and biotech companies are increasing investments in precision medicine , where patient selection and treatment efficacy are often guided by imaging biomarkers. Clinical trials are becoming more imaging-intensive to stratify patients, predict responses, and meet endpoints more effectively.

5. Streamlined Regulatory Frameworks Supporting Imaging in Trials



Regulatory agencies like the FDA, EMA , and PMDA have issued guidelines supporting the use of imaging biomarkers and surrogate endpoints in clinical trials. The growing acceptance of imaging as a validated tool for drug development is boosting its integration into clinical trial protocols globally.

Market Challenges

1. High Equipment and Operational Costs



Advanced imaging systems (e.g., MRI, PET/CT) are capital-intensive, with high acquisition, maintenance, and operational costs. These costs can be a significant burden, especially for mid-sized CROs, smaller clinical trial sites, and emerging markets.

2. Regulatory Complexities Across Regions



Varying standards and documentation requirements for imaging trials across different regulatory jurisdictions complicate multicentric and global trial operations. Harmonizing data formats, validation methods, and imaging endpoints can delay trial execution.

3. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities and Maintenance Barriers



Global supply chain disruptions, especially for imaging components (e.g., radioisotopes, coils, cooling systems), can impact device availability and uptime. Regular maintenance and calibration of imaging devices are essential for consistent quality, but these services are not always accessible in remote or developing regions.

4. Pressure on Reimbursement and Pricing for Imaging Services



In many countries, reimbursement for diagnostic imaging is declining or stagnating, despite rising demand and technological advancements. This limits the financial viability of incorporating sophisticated imaging protocols into standard care and clinical research.

Buy Now :

Market Opportunities

1. Expansion in Emerging Markets



Countries across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are investing in healthcare infrastructure, expanding access to diagnostic imaging. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly conducting clinical trials in these regions to capitalize on lower costs and large patient pools, creating demand for localized imaging solutions.

2. Growth of Tele-Imaging and Remote Diagnostics



The adoption of cloud-based platforms and tele-radiology enables image acquisition and interpretation from remote or underserved locations. This trend supports decentralized and hybrid clinical trial models, allowing for greater patient recruitment and engagement.

3. AI and ML-Based Image Analytics Transforming Trial Methodologies



Predictive analytics, automated segmentation, and radiomics are reshaping how imaging data is interpreted and correlated with trial outcomes. These tools can reduce the time and costs associated with image reading while enhancing accuracy and reproducibility.

4. Strategic Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical and Imaging Companies



Collaborations between drug developers and imaging technology providers are becoming more common to co-develop imaging biomarkers, companion diagnostics, and imaging protocols tailored to therapeutic mechanisms. Such partnerships accelerate innovation and improve trial efficiency.

5. Health Tech Startup Innovations Reshaping Imaging Trials



Startups are introducing disruptive solutions such as portable imaging devices, AI-assisted reading tools, and blockchain-based imaging data security platforms. These innovations improve trial accessibility, data integrity, and cost-effectiveness, particularly in decentralized trial environments.

Key Players



Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Fujifilm Medical Systems

Mindray Medical International

Samsung Medison

Agfa HealthCare

Hologic

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Systems

Esaote

Neusoft Medical Systems

Bracco Imaging Schneider Electric

Recent Developments :

1. Siemens Healthineers



Innovations at AOCR 2025 : At the Asian Oceanian Congress of Radiology 2025, Siemens Healthineers introduced several advanced imaging solutions:



MAGNETOM Flow 1.5T MRI: A helium-free MRI system utilizing Dry Cool technology, aimed at reducing helium dependency and enhancing sustainability.



SOMATOM Pro.Pulse Dual Source CT: Designed for patients with high heart rates or limited breath-hold capacity, this CT scanner offers improved diagnostic capabilities.



MULTIX Impact E Digital X-ray: A locally manufactured system tailored for secondary care facilities, combining high-quality imaging with low radiation exposure.

ACUSON Maple and ACUSON Sequoia Ultrasound Systems: AI-powered portable solutions catering to diverse clinical requirements, enhancing diagnostic accuracy.

Mobile Stroke Unit (MSU) : Siemens developed an ambulance equipped with a CT scanner and telemedicine capabilities, enabling pre-hospital stroke diagnosis and treatment initiation, thereby increasing the chances of recovery without long-term disabilities. Financial Performance : In Q1 FY2025, Siemens Healthineers reported a 7.6% growth in imaging revenue, with an overall adjusted EBIT margin of 15.0%, indicating a strong start to the fiscal year.

2. GE HealthCare



Investment in Ireland : GE HealthCare announced a €132 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland. This expansion aims to meet the growing global demand for contrast media, increasing production capacity by 25 million doses annually by 2027.

FDA Approval of Flyrcado : The U.S. FDA approved Flyrcado, GE HealthCare's PET myocardial perfusion imaging agent for detecting coronary artery disease. This diagnostic drug offers higher-quality imaging and improved workflow, especially beneficial for patients with high body mass index and women. Collaboration with Enlitic : GE HealthCare partnered with Enlitic to enhance imaging data migration and cloud solutions. This collaboration focuses on integrating AI-driven tools to streamline the transition from legacy systems to modern cloud-based platforms, improving operational efficiency and data accessibility.

3. Philips Healthcare



AI-Powered Imaging Technologies : At AOCR 2025, Philips showcased several innovations:



BlueSeal Helium-Free MRI: A 1.5T wide-bore MRI system utilizing BlueSeal magnet technology, significantly reducing helium requirements and enhancing sustainability.



CT 5300 System: An AI-enabled CT scanner designed to improve diagnostic confidence and workflow efficiency across various clinical environments.

Spectral CT 7500: A dual-layer CT scanner that enhances image clarity by separating different energy levels, enabling more accurate pathology identification. Partnership with Medtronic in India : Philips and Medtronic signed a Memorandum of Understanding to train over 300 clinicians in India on advanced imaging techniques for structural heart diseases. The program focuses on multi-modality imaging, including echocardiography and MRI, particularly for patients with end-stage renal disease.

4. Canon Medical Systems



Photon-Counting CT Collaboration : Canon Medical Systems launched a research collaboration with Penn Medicine to advance photon-counting CT technology. This partnership aims to enhance diagnostic imaging specialties such as chest/cardiac and musculoskeletal imaging. Lung Cancer Screening Initiative : Canon announced the "Screen for Life. Breathe with Hope." initiative, focusing on advancing lung cancer screening efforts, promoting early detection, and contributing to the reduction of lung cancer-related mortality.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (診断画像臨床試験市場), Korean (진단 영상 임상 시험 시장), Chinese (诊断成像临床试验市场), French (Marché des essais cliniques d'imagerie diagnostique), German (Markt für klinische Studien zur diagnostischen Bildgebung), and Italian (Mercato degli studi clinici di diagnostica per immagini), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

More Research Finding –

Nanoparticles Market

The global nanoparticles market is projected to reach a value of approximately $60 billion in 2024, driven by advancements in nanotechnology across various sectors, including healthcare, electronics, and energy. The market is expected to grow significantly, achieving a projected value of $120 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Medical X-ray Film Processing Device Market

The medical X-ray film processing device market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a robust growth trajectory reaching about $2.5 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2025 to 2034, driven by advancements in imaging technology and an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring diagnostic imaging.



X-ray Protective Chair Market

The X-ray protective chair market is valued at approximately $450 million in 2024, reflecting a growing demand for advanced medical equipment designed to enhance patient safety during imaging procedures. The market is projected to reach around $1 billion by 2034, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating diagnostic imaging and the rising emphasis on patient protection in radiology.



Collimators for Radioisotope Equipment Market

The global market for collimators used in radioisotope equipment is valued at approximately $350 million. The market is projected to reach around $620 million by 2034, driven by increasing demand for diagnostics and therapeutics in nuclear medicine. This reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Radionuclide Therapy Equipment Market

The global radionuclide therapy equipment market is valued at approximately $4.3 billion, driven by increasing prevalence of cancer and advancements in targeted therapies. The market is projected to reach around $7.8 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth opportunities primarily attributed to technological advancements, enhanced diagnostic capabilities, and a rising focus on personalized medicine.



Laser Blood Collection Machine Market

The global Laser Blood Collection Machine market is valued at approximately $250 million in 2024, driven by rising demand for safe and efficient blood collection methods. With advances in technology and growing awareness regarding patient comfort, the market is projected to reach about $600 million by 2034, reflecting a robust growth trajectory.



Pathological Analysis Pre-processing Equipment Market

The global market for pathological analysis pre-processing equipment is valued at approximately $2.3 billion. This sector is poised for robust growth, with projections estimating the market could reach about $4.5 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 7.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Blood Type Special Centrifuge Market

The global market for blood type special centrifuges is estimated to reach approximately $180 million in 2024, driven by rising demand in healthcare settings for precise blood separation and diagnostics. The market is projected to expand steadily, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around $400 million by the end of the forecast period.



Nucleic Acid Purification Analyzer Market

The global nucleic acid purification analyzer market is poised to reach approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for genetic testing, personalized medicine, and advancements in biotechnology. Over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, the market is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 8.5%, reaching an estimated $3.3 billion by 2034.



Automatic Medical PCR Analysis System Market

The global market for Automatic Medical PCR Analysis Systems is poised to reach $3.2 billion in 2024, driven by advancements in molecular diagnostics and a growing prevalence of infectious diseases. The market is projected to expand significantly, anticipated to reach approximately $5.6 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



DNA Immunoadsorption Column Market

The global DNA immunoadsorption column market is projected to reach a value of approximately $220 million in 2024, with an anticipated growth trajectory leading to around $320 million by 2034. This indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.2% from 2025 to 2034.



Hysteroscopy Pump Market

The global hysteroscopy pump market is valued at approximately $160 million in 2024, with projections suggesting it will reach around $290 million by 2034, indicating a robust growth trajectory. This growth translates to an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Histology Slide Scanner Market

The histology slide scanner market is poised for significant expansion, projected to reach a value of approximately $2.1 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around $6.5 billion by 2034.



Histology Cassette Printer Market

The histology cassette printer market is projected to reach a valuation of approximately $220 million in 2024, driven by advancements in laboratory automation and increasing demand for high-quality tissue samples. Forecasts suggest the market will grow to around $380 million by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 5.6% from 2025 to 2034.



Slide Mounting Media Market

The global slide mounting media market is projected to reach approximately $3.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for archival preservation and professional photography applications. The market is expected to grow significantly, with a forecasted valuation of $5.8 billion by 2034, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the 2025–2034 period.



Histology Slide Oven Market

The global histology slide oven market is estimated to be valued at approximately $150 million in 2024. Anticipating steady growth, the market is projected to reach around $250 million by 2034, driven by advancements in diagnostic technologies and an increasing focus on research and development in the life sciences. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Livestock Pregnancy Test Kits Market

The global market for livestock pregnancy test kits is projected to reach approximately $300 million by 2024, driven by increasing demand for efficient livestock management practices. The market is expected to witness significant growth, with projections indicating a value of around $520 million by 2034, reflecting ongoing advancements in veterinary diagnostics.



Livestock Diagnostics Kits Market

The livestock diagnostics kits market is projected to reach a value of approximately $2.5 billion in 2024, with expectations to grow robustly during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. By 2034, the market is anticipated to be valued at about $5.6 billion, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.



Podiatry Instruments Market

The global podiatry instruments market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $2.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



Automatic Lancet Market

The global automatic lancet market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion, driven by rising diabetes prevalence and an increasing emphasis on home healthcare solutions. The market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of $2.4 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.



CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...