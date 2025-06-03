403
Russian lawmakers plan to ban vapes to protects youth
(MENAFN) Lawmakers in Russia are gearing up to back a full prohibition on the sale of vaping products, with the head of the State Duma emphasizing the need for decisive action against what he described as a serious health hazard. He highlighted the dangers of vaping, especially for young people, and insisted that only stringent restrictions could prevent minors from accessing what he called “liquid poison.”
Recently, a government official responsible for industry and trade advocated for banning vape sales entirely, expressing concern that existing age restrictions “do not always work effectively.” Speaking from a personal standpoint as a parent, he pointed out that vendors of vaping products often specifically target underage customers.
Shortly afterward, the parliamentary leader publicly endorsed this call, indicating that the legislature is anticipating a formal proposal from the government and assuring that lawmakers “will support it, and will consider the bill as a priority.”
The official reiterated the unquestionable risks vaping poses to health, stating that vape fluids contain harmful heavy metals and toxic substances. He noted that previous laws restricting vape sales to minors had failed to stop access. “Even under threat of penalties, dishonest sellers continue to offer this liquid poison to teenagers,” he said, underscoring that only a full prohibition and complete removal of these products from retail outlets would safeguard children from their dangers.
Earlier in 2023, legislation was enacted that banned vape sales to minors, including products without nicotine, with violations punishable by heavy fines or correctional labor. Additionally, in 2024, taxes on nicotine liquids were doubled, a step described by financial authorities as effectively discouraging their purchase.
