Safeguard Your Home Before Summer Storms With Gutter Upgrades

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer approaches, homeowners should take proactive steps to prepare for heavy rains and severe storms that can lead to costly water damage. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters is urging homeowners to upgrade their gutter systems now to protect their homes from flooding, foundation erosion, and structural damage.

"Many homeowners do not realize the importance of well-maintained gutters until it is too late," said Danny Horboychuk, Brand President of The Brothers That Just Do Gutters. "Summer storms bring intense downpours, and ensuring gutters are in top condition can help prevent water from pooling near foundations or seeping into basements."

Investing in the right gutter improvements can make a significant difference in managing water flow during severe weather. The Brothers That Just Do Gutters recommend the following upgrades:



Seamless Gutters: Designed to minimize leaks, seamless gutters offer better durability and water flow efficiency compared to traditional sectional gutters.

Gutter Guards: Installing high-quality gutter guards helps prevent clogs caused by leaves, twigs, and debris, ensuring water flows freely during storms.

Downspout Extensions: Redirecting water away from the home's foundation can reduce the risk of basement leaks and soil erosion. Larger Gutters and Downspouts: Homes in high-rainfall areas can benefit from oversized gutters and downspouts that handle increased water volume more effectively.

According to the National Weather Service, severe thunderstorms can produce heavy rainfall that leads to flash flooding in minutes. Homeowners who proactively inspect and upgrade their gutter systems can help safeguard their property against water-related damage.

"Routine maintenance is just as important as installing high-quality gutters," Horboychuk said. "Regularly cleaning gutters, checking for leaks, and ensuring downspouts are clear can make a significant difference. Many homeowners overlook gutter cleaning until issues arise. The Brothers that just do Gutters offers a Recurring Gutter Cleaning Program, providing scheduled maintenance to keep gutters in peak condition year-round. This innovative service allow customers to "Set It and Forget It," offering hassle-free maintenance with automated cleanings."

A member of Evive Brands , The Brothers That Just Do Gutters specializes in expert installation, maintenance, and upgrades to keep homes protected year-round. Homeowners can schedule a professional inspection and learn more about available upgrades by visiting .

