MDCE's Real Game Used Monetizes AI Innovation With Highly Profitable Discovery

MESA, Ariz., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:MDCE), an emerging force in the collectibles and sports memorabilia market, is proud to highlight the growing success of its AI-powered subsidiary, Real Game Used ( ). Through cutting-edge patent pending artificial intelligence and strategic industry insights, Real Game Used is revolutionizing how historic memorabilia is sourced, authenticated, and sold.

The company's patent pending AI technology is now being utilized to identify high-value memorabilia items with significant potential upside - particularly pieces that have not yet been photo-match authenticated. This innovative approach has already resulted in a newly acquired item with an estimated profit that could be seven figures based on recent auction comps, underscoring Real Game Used's ability to uncover hidden gems in the market that others may overlook.

" Artificial intelligence is giving us a powerful edge," said Marshall Perkins III, CEO of MDCE. " We ' re finding rare items with tremendous profit potential and using technology to validate and position them for maximum market impact."



Real Game Used has also experienced rapid growth in its newly launched private sale and referral division , converting industry competitors into collaborators and establishing itself as a trusted channel for discreet, high-value transactions. This success complements MDCE's broader strategy of aligning with established global auction platforms to scale efficiently while reducing operational overhead.

As MDCE awaits regulatory confirmation of its corporate name and ticker symbol change, and approval of it's AI patent application the company continues to execute a bold strategy of intelligent acquisitions, and reaching for global partnership development.

About Medical Care Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MDCE)

Medical Care Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded company undergoing a strategic evolution into the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Through its subsidiaries, Real Game Used and Infinite Auctions, MDCE is building a brand that celebrates legacy, authenticity, and the passion of collectors worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and regulatory outcomes. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

