MENAFN - PR Newswire) The artist designed the labels to celebrate Ornellaia's 2022 "La Determinazione", remaining faithful to his practice that is intrinsically linked with the materiality of color and the joy of living, in line with the 2022 vintage character. His oeuvre stands out for itsdiversity , unrestricted by a single medium or a particular set of themes.

Tayou explains, "I went looking for things deep inside myself that could be in line with the idea of a plant's lifecycle. For example, I came across a plant that had grown on a stone and had succeeded in flowering. In a way, it became a symbol of what I wanted to express in my research." He continues: "You have people who live and work together and aim to shape the world in their own way. That's where I saw the most fundamental meaning: the courage to reach your goals. That's where wine plays a part, bringing special music to the phenomenon of binding people together. For me, determination is a form of commitment and courage. It could even be related to resilience and resistance."

"It moved me to see the way in which Pascal Marthine Tayou had interpreted the vintage character of La Determinazione," remarks Lamberto Frescobaldi, President of the group . "His art demonstrates how courage and resilience always bring joy within reach. His vision remains close to the wine world where the ties between humans and nature form the basis of everything we do."

Fourteen rare lots including the Imperials and the sole Salmanazar, hand-signed by Pascale Marthine Tayou will be sold by Bonhams, one of the world's oldest privately owned auctioneers. The online auction will be held at between June 12 to 24, 2025 until 2p.m. EST

For the 750ml label, Tayou created a design based on concentric circles formed by a series of signs of different colors. They represent the energy generated by the union of many individual elements when they form a single whole.

For the Double Magnums , Tayou took a photograph that depicts a plant growing in a desert area, emerging through the cracks in the soil. Each label is unique, showing a sequence that illustrates the various stages of the plant as it manages to sprout with determination.

Meanwhile, the 10 Imperials (6 liter) and the sole Salmanazar (9 liter) become sculptures in their own right with textile artworks, reclaimed from recycled materials, that form uniquely crafted colorful patchwork cases. "Artistically, I was in a determined mental state, so I used materials and a technique that would push me to focus on their repetition as I was seeking some kind of poetry," Tayou said. "I wanted to consider determination from the point of view of the relationship between humans and nature, and the environment in its broadest sense."

In a continuation of the existing seven-year partnership, Ornellaia has pledged its net proceeds wiltol support the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation for the upcoming exhibition titled Collection in Focus: Modern European Currents at Guggenheim New York opening July 15, 2025. The funds are intended to assist with the conservation treatment and in-depth analysis of select collection works included in the upcoming Guggenheim exhibition.

The 2022 vintage

The 2022 vintage proved to be the driest in the last four years from February to June as well as one of the hottest between May and September. Rainfall arrived later in August and September, an aspect that was important for this vintage of two extremes. The dry conditions resulted in slower growth, which led to low yield and smaller, more concentrated grapes, while the rain towards the end of the vegetative cycle brought renewed balance. The technical team displayed all of their expertise and fortitude, carrying out a strict selection in the vineyard, in addition to double sorting upon the arrival of the grapes in the cellar. "Just the right concentration and character distinguish this vintage," remarks Marco Balsimelli, Ornellaia's Technical Director. "All of the positive attributes of the sun are felt alongside a convincing freshness in an expression that is linear and forthright in style. Reacting positively to the challenges of the vintage, a higher percentage of Petit Verdot was included in the blend than usual. Ornellaia 2022 demonstrates vibrancy and energy, characteristic of the terroir we have here at Ornellaia."

Vendemmia d'Artista

Vendemmia d'Artista started with the 2006 vintage. Every year, a contemporary artist is invited to interpret the vintage character by creating a set of artworks that personalize the bottles. The project includes large-format bottles (Double Magnums, Imperials and one Salmanazar), which are signed by the artist and auctioned.

The profits support art foundations and museums around the globe. Now in its 17th edition, Vendemmia d'Artista is recognized for its commitment to facilitate access to art for everyone.

Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation was established in 1937 and is dedicated to promoting the understanding and appreciation of modern and contemporary art through exhibitions, education programs, research initiatives, and publications. The international constellation of museums includes the Guggenheim New York, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, the Guggenheim Bilbao, and the future Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. A "temple of spirit" where radical art and architecture meet, the Guggenheim New York is among a group of eight Frank Lloyd Wright structures in the United States designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site. To learn more about the Guggenheim New York and the Guggenheim's activities around the world, visit guggenheim .

