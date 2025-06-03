TEN STUDENTS AWARDED NATIONAL CARL's JR. SCHOLARSHIP

Open to first-time college freshmen in states with Carl's Jr. locations, this year saw recipients hailing from California, Oregon, Texas and Nevada, and included a Carl's Jr. restaurant team member.

"Since our inception, Carl's Jr. has been committed to supporting the aspirations of those in the communities where we live and work," said Blake Devillier, Carl's Jr. Brand President. "This year's recipients not only shine in the classroom, but they also show true dedication to supporting their communities. We are honored to provide this assistance to kick start the journey to each of their bright futures."

Congratulations to the following recipients on their award for the 2025-2026 school year



Adam Badawia - University High School, CA

Ameen Kandathil - Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet High School, CA

Celerina Lee - Sunny Hills High School, CA

Daniel Cuz - PSJA Memorial High School, TX

Eduardo Murillo Reyes, SOAR High School, CA – Carl's Jr. Team Member

Ivan Sun - Ed W. Clark High School, NV

Mercedes Rodriguez - La Salle Catholic College Preparatory, OR

Sangeet Satpathy - Henry M. Gunn High School, CA

Santiago Preciado Cruz - Life Academy High School of Health and Bioscience, CA Sophie Garcia – San Pedro Senior High School, CA

