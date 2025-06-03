Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Size To Hit USD 2.34 Billion By 2032 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thin Film Metrology Systems Market growth is driven by semiconductor miniaturization, AI integration, and demand for precise measurements in electronics and renewable energy sectors. Austin, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Size was valued at USD 1.38 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.12% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Witnesses Growth Driven by Precision Demand Across High Tech Industries The Thin Film Metrology Systems market is projected to reach USD 2.34 billion by 2032, driven by demand for precise measurement in semiconductors, electronics, automotive, aerospace, and renewable energy. The U.S. market was valued at USD 0.26 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.01%. Some of the principal growth drivers are the increasing applications for 5G, AI, EVs and healthcare, creating additional support from government programs, including those from the U.S. Department of Energy and FCC, while driving efficiencies and cost effectiveness in industries. Get a Sample Report of Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Forecast @ Asia Pacific Dominates Thin Film Metrology Market as North America Emerges with Strong Growth Potential In 2023, Asia Pacific led the Thin Film Metrology Systems market with a 36.1% share, largely due to its stronghold in consumer electronics and semiconductor manufacturing. Bigwigs including TSMC, Samsung, Sony and SMIC pour significant investment into thin film technologies in order to keep competitive. It is also endowed with strong supply chain, workforce and supportive government measures such as South Korea's K-Semiconductor Strategy and China's Made in China 2025. These needs are also generating an increasing demand for metrology capability at an advanced level in R&D and production. North America is projected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, due to semiconductors and greentech and biotech, significant corporates investments and the look for national initiatives such as CHIPS and Science Act. Thin Film Metrology Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.38 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.12% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Single Layer, Multi-layer)

. By Technology (Ellipsometry, Reflectometry, Spectroscopy, X-ray Metrology, Others)

. By Application (Film Thickness Measurement, Film Coatings on Fiber Optics, Anti-reflective Coatings, Photovoltaic Cell Layers, Decorative Coatings, Others)

. By End Use (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Energy & Power, Research & Development Institutes, Others)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2023, single-layer thin film metrology dominated the market with a 54.2% revenue share, due to its simplicity, cost-effectiveness, and extensive applications in semiconductor and coating applications. These are important films used for routine production and quality control application.

From 2024 to 2032, the multi-layer thin film segment is expected to register the fastest growth, due to surge in demand for advanced coatings in the electronics, semiconductor, and photovoltaic end-use industries, which provide unmatched optical, electrical, and durability characteristics for high-performance applications.

By Technology

In 2023, Ellipsometry led the Thin Film Metrology Systems market with a 34.2% share, in particular due to their precision in measuring thin film thickness, refractive index and absorption coefficient. The non-destructive status and the capability for analysis of the complex film structures make it indispensable in semiconductor manufacturing, coatings, and optics.

From 2024 to 2032, spectroscopy is expected to record the fastest CAGR, mainly due to the increasing need for high-quality materials in photovoltaics, biotechnology, and electronics. Methods such as optical and Raman spectroscopy are able to supply such information at high resolution and detail, and advances in these methods are expected to drive its adoption in several high-performance industries.

By Application

In 2023, Film Thickness Measurement dominated the Thin Film Metrology Systems market with a 54.2% share, was led by Film Thickness Measurement on account of its ability to provide accurate film thickness control in semiconductors, coatings, and optics and help to maintain the desired product quality.

From 2024 to 2032, the Anti-Reflective Coatings segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, The demand for solar energy, optics, and display technologies is expected to drive the growth of the anti-reflective coatings market during the forecast period. Such coatings help to make solar panels more efficient, cut down on glare and make displays perform better to catalyse market expansion in the coming years.

By End Use

In 2023, the Electronics & Semiconductor sector held the largest market share at 43.2%, owing to precise measurements of thin films required for complex chip manufacturing and electronic components. Precise control of film properties is critical for devices such as integrated circuits and displays.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



KLA Corporation

Onto Innovation

Nova Measuring Instruments

HORIBA

SCREEN Holdings

Tokyo Electron Limited

Rudolph Technologies

Semilab

Park Systems

Bruker Corporation

Zygo Corporation

Nanometrics

Accretech / Tokyo Seimitsu

Otsuka Electronics J.A. Woollam Co.

Recent Developments:

In JAN 2025, Onto Innovation launches Iris G2 system, a flexible optical metrology platform for ultra-thin multilayer films, beginning shipments in early 2025 to address the dynamic needs of the growing DRAM and advanced device market.

