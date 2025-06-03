Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital
|
Type of shares
|
Ordinary registered shares
|
ISIN code
|
LT0000102253
|
Bank's LEI code
|
549300TK038P6EV4YU51
|
Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
|
0.29
|
Number of shares, units
|
662 996 646
|
Authorised capital, EUR
|192
|
Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
|
662 996 646
|
Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
|
650 498 897
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
... , +370 610 44447
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment