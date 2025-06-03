World-Renowned Ayahuasca Retreat Opens Doors To New Affiliate Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Medically licensed luxury retreat in Costa Rica promotes health and wellness, transforming lives

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the world's first medically licensed ayahuasca retreat, has officially launched its affiliate program - inviting wellness creators, influencers, healers, and purpose-driven marketers to partner with one of the most transformative destinations on Earth.

Located in the lush landscapes of Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Rythmia has welcomed over 15,000 guests and earned global recognition for its unique blend of ancient plant medicine, modern therapeutics, and integrative healing practices. Now, the center is expanding its mission to a wider audience through a brand-new affiliate initiative designed to empower aligned partners to share the Rythmia experience - and earn generous commissions doing so.

“People have always shared their Rythmia journey out of love,” said Gerard Powell, Rythmia's founder and CEO.“With this program, we're giving those people a way to be rewarded for spreading a message that truly changes lives.”

Why Join the Rythmia Affiliate Program?



Competitive commissions for every qualified guest referral

Second-tier affiliate earnings

Real-time tracking dashboards and robust reporting

Access to banners, swipe copy, and high-converting promotional materials Promote a life-changing experience with a 95.12% guest-reported miracle rate

Ideal Partners:



Health and wellness influencers and creators

Plant medicine and spirituality communities

Coaches, healers, and retreat reviewers Content marketers, affiliates, and conscious entrepreneurs

“This program is more than a revenue opportunity - it's a chance to become part of something truly transformative. We're excited to partner with those who believe in the power of healing and human potential.” - Rythmia's Marketing Team

Apply today to become a Rythmia affiliate partner:



About Rythmia

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a medically licensed luxury retreat in Costa Rica that specializes in healing mind, body, and spirit through ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysical workshops, yoga, breathwork, and more - all under world-class medical supervision. With thousands of success stories and one of the highest guest satisfaction rates in the industry, Rythmia is redefining what it means to heal.

Media Contact:

Amine R.

Affiliate Program Manager

...



Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

...