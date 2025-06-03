Nice-Pak Reaches Donation Milestone Of $7 Million In Products To Support Communities In Need

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Partnership with Good360 ensures wipes are quickly deployed for disaster recovery

PEARL RIVER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nice-Pak , a leading provider of wet-wipe solutions for retailers and brand owners, today announced it has reached an important milestone-over $7 million worth of personal care and surface wet wipes donated to nonprofits, including disaster relief and recovery efforts. This was achieved through its ongoing partnership with Good360, a global leader in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.

Celebrating Eight Years of Impact with Good360

“Wipes are one of the top-requested items from our nonprofit partners because they help alleviate hygiene insecurity and the health risks that come after a natural disaster,” said Morgan Loomis, Vice President, Disaster Response and Recovery, Good360.“Nice-Pak has been instrumental in providing convenient and portable hygiene to so many who have been affected by fires, hurricanes and other disasters over the past eight years of our partnership.”

According to Good360, the donated wipes-valued at $7 million in fair-market terms-have positively impacted more than a million lives. Since the partnership began, Nice-Pak's products have been distributed to over 700 nonprofits and have supported recovery efforts across over 30 different disaster sites, including the Southern California wildfires and Hurricane Helene flooding in the Southeast, as well as regions affected by conflict, such as Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Wet wipes play an essential role in recovery, providing cleaning, disinfecting and hand hygiene when clean water is scarce.

“Our work with Good360 has reached an important milestone, and our long-term partnership is a reminder of the critical role wipes play in disaster response,” said Deb Fillis Ryba, Global Director of Environmental and Social Impact at Nice-Pak.“Good360 is the ideal partner to help get our products quickly into the hands of those who need them most, and we are honored to support their mission.”

In 2021, Nice-Pak became a Resilient-Response partner with Good 360 to focus on proactive donations so that relief organizations can be prepared before disaster strikes. Nice-Pak donations are based on a quarterly needs assessment, which enables Good360 to pre-position the product with its extensive network of nonprofits. With donations already on site at regional distribution hubs, Nice-Pak wipes are quickly deployed to areas of need.

Nice-Pak began its donation efforts in 2017 with shipments supporting recovery from Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Since then, Good360 has distributed Nice-Pak wipes to more than 700 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and around the world-delivering the right products to the right people at the right time.

About Nice-Pak

Headquartered in Pearl River, NY, Nice-Pak is the go-to solutions partner for surface and skin hygiene for both private label and brand owners, providing expertise in sourcing, formulation, consumer marketing and insights. Over the years, the company introduced numerous innovations in wet-wipe products for consumer, healthcare, foodservice and commercial markets.

About Good360

Good360 closes the need-gap by partnering with socially responsible companies to source essential donated goods and distribute them through a network of more than 100,000 vetted nonprofits. In doing so, Good360 supports communities in crisis, empowers nonprofit partners and reduces landfill waste. To date, Good360 has distributed more than $21 billion in donated goods, thanks to generous donors like Nice-Pak. Good360 is a registered 501(c)(3) organization. Learn more at .

