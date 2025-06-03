Mycoprotein Market Size To Surpass USD 3 Billion By 2031 At 16.27% CAGR Datam Intelligence

Mycoprotein Market

Mycoprotein market to reach USD 3.09B by 2031, fueled by demand for healthy, eco-friendly protein. Growth led by USA innovation and Japan's sustainability focus

- DataM IntelligenceAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The mycoprotein market was valued at USD 926.58 million in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 3,094.74 million by 2031, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.27% between 2024 and 2031.This impressive growth is driven by a global shift in consumer preferences toward healthier and more eco-friendly food choices. Derived from fungi, mycoprotein is gaining popularity as a nutrient-rich meat substitute, thanks to its high protein content, minimal fat, and dietary fiber. In addition to its nutritional profile, mycoprotein offers a more sustainable food production method, requiring considerably less land and water than conventional livestock farming. These dual benefits health and sustainability are fueling widespread adoption across both mature and emerging markets.Download Exclusive Sample Report Here:Market OverviewMycoprotein is produced via the fermentation of fungi such as Fusarium venenatum, offering a nutritious and environmentally friendly alternative to meat. It has found wide application in meat substitutes like burgers, nuggets, sausages, and even ready-to-eat meals. Its chewy, meat-like texture and mild taste make it ideal for recreating the mouthfeel of animal protein, especially for vegetarian and vegan consumers.The expanding flexitarian population, growing concern over livestock-related emissions, and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and heart disorders are among the key drivers of the market. Mycoprotein products are also gaining traction among fitness enthusiasts seeking protein-rich yet natural and minimally processed foods.Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America, particularly the United States, is a leading market for mycoprotein due to high consumer awareness and the presence of major plant-based food brands. The region's growth is also supported by a strong distribution network, robust e-commerce infrastructure, and a surge in vegan product launches.EuropeEurope remains a mature but steady market, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands driving product innovation. The region has witnessed a consistent rise in demand due to heightened sustainability goals and consumers looking to reduce their carbon footprints through food choices.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region for mycoprotein. Nations such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India are seeing rapid market adoption due to increasing health awareness, rising middle-class income, and urbanization. The market is also benefiting from supportive government policies promoting alternative protein technologies and localized production strategies.Key Players in the MarketMarlow Foods Ltd3F Bio LtdMycoTechnology, Inc.Tyson VenturesTemasek HoldingsGeneral MillsGarden Protein International Inc.Beyond Meat Inc.Quorn FoodsMGP Ingredients Inc.Latest News in the USAIn the United States, the mycoprotein industry is scaling up rapidly:Product Diversification: U.S. food brands are expanding their product ranges to include mycoprotein-based breakfast items, frozen entrees, and even protein snacks. These products are being marketed not only for vegans but also for mainstream consumers who are“plant-curious.”Tech-Driven Expansion: American startups and venture capital-backed companies are using advanced fermentation technologies and AI to improve the efficiency of fungi cultivation and protein extraction.Retail and Foodservice Growth: Mycoprotein products are now increasingly available in major retail chains and are entering quick-service restaurant (QSR) menus, indicating strong commercial interest.Corporate Wellness Integration: Organizations are promoting mycoprotein foods as part of employee wellness programs due to their low fat and high protein benefits, helping address diet-related health issues in the workforce.Latest News in JapanJapan is becoming an innovation hub for alternative proteins, with the mycoprotein sector gaining notable momentum:Product Launches: Japanese food manufacturers are launching meat substitutes that use mycoprotein to meet the growing demand for convenient, nutritious, and low-calorie foods. These include ready-to-eat bento boxes, rice bowls, and fusion dishes tailored to local palates.Sustainability Initiatives: With Japan's increasing focus on environmental sustainability, mycoprotein aligns well with national goals to reduce meat consumption and carbon emissions. Local companies are working to localize fungi strains and scale production domestically.Tech Collaboration: Partnerships between universities and biotech companies are fostering the development of next-gen mycoprotein applications, including fortified formulations for elderly nutrition and high-performance sports supplements.Dietary Shifts: Japanese consumers, particularly millennials and Gen Z, are driving the demand for mycoprotein-based meals due to heightened interest in health, fitness, and ethical consumption.Market Segmentation:By Type: Frozen, Unfrozen.By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Sales.By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.ConclusionThe mycoprotein market is no longer a niche it's a rising pillar in the global protein landscape. With strong growth projections, reaching over USD 3 billion by 2031, the market is attracting attention from investors, food technologists, and health-conscious consumers alike.As production processes become more efficient and cost-effective, and as awareness of sustainability and nutrition continues to grow, mycoprotein is set to play a critical role in the future of food. Regions like the USA and Japan are not only embracing this trend but also leading innovation, making mycoprotein a compelling opportunity for stakeholders across the food and health sectors.Stay informed with the latest industry insights-start your subscription now:Related Reports:Nutritional Food MarketSoybean Derivatives Market

