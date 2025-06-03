Oprah Daily's Summer Favorite: Lino Cosmetics Wins Sun O-Ward And Garners National Media Recognition On CBS Mornings

Named Oprah Daily Sun O-Ward winner

Clean Breakthrough Beauty Brand Turns Heads with Its All-In-One SPF 50 Morning Serum

- Samia Pedalino, co-founder PALM BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lino Cosmetics , the clean beauty brand celebrated for its innovative all-in-one SPF 50 Morning Serum, has been named a standout favorite by Oprah Daily just in time for summer and recently earned the prestigious Sun O-Ward for skincare excellence.Company co-founder, Samia Pedalino , a mother and longtime skincare enthusiast, created the brand out of personal necessity. As a busy mom juggling mornings filled with school drop-offs and work, she struggled to find a product that offered both simplicity and clean ingredients. Most options on the market were either filled with synthetics or required multiple steps which was something she didn't have time for. So, she set out to create what she couldn't find: a single, effective solution with anti-aging benefits and sun protection that fits seamlessly into her daily routine.SPF is rarely found in serums, and for good reason. Serums are designed to be lightweight and packed with concentrated actives that absorb quickly to target concerns like dullness, fine lines, and uneven skin tone. Combining those potent ingredients with mineral-based sun protection, like zinc oxide, without compromising texture or efficacy presented a major formulation challenge. But Pedalino was up for the challenge!“The goal was to create a product that streamlines your skincare without compromising on quality,” said Pedalino.“Each ingredient was chosen with intention to deliver visible results with minimal effort.”That's what makes Lino's All-In-One SPF 50 Morning Serum so groundbreaking: it delivers the brightening power of Vitamin C, the smoothing benefits of Niacinamide, and deep hydration from Hyaluronic Acid, all while offering serious, broad-spectrum sun protection. It's a true multitasker!The recognition from Oprah Daily and CBS Mornings affirms what customers have already embraced: clean, effective skincare can be both luxurious and accessible. As summer approaches, Lino's All-In-One Serum is quickly becoming a staple for those seeking protection, performance, and simplicity: all in one bottle. The All-In-One SPF 50 Morning Serum is available now at and on Amazon .

Samia Pedalino

Lino Cosmetics

Oprah Daily Sun O-Ward Winner | Lino Cosmetics

