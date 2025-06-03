Cellairis Launches Solution For Distraction-Free, Tech-Savvy Classrooms
“Cellairis' CyberSystem approach is a simple way to solve the distracted student problem without the hassle of a locking mechanism, tying to the school's IT system, or keeping it out of reach for the student in an emergency,” said Taki Skouras, cofounder and CEO of Cellairis.“The Cyber Pouch provides a safe, simple classroom solution that ensures students can access their phones quickly in an emergency without causing a school-wide disruption.”
Distractions caused by mobile devices have become a pressing issue in classrooms nationwide by impacting focus, academic performance, and student mental health.
“Our goal with the CyberSystem is to support schools in fostering focused, productive classrooms while promoting responsible mobile device usage,” said Jaime Brown, Co-Founder at Cellairis.“This product isn't just about blocking distractions; it's about providing a balanced approach to technology in education.”
Benefits of the Cellairis Cyber Pouch include:
KID-PROOF - Made with water-resistant and tear-resistant materials for lasting durability
SIMPLE - Secures with ultra-strong Velcro – no locks, no keys, no tampering, no stress
SPACIOUS - Fits all major phones (with or without cases), plus earbuds, and smartwatches
ATTACHABLE - Convenient hands-free carrying solution with attached carabiner
IDENTIFIABLE - Features a clear ID holder for student names or cards
PREVENTION - Built-in signal blocking stops incoming/outgoing communication
A separate Cellairis Cyber Stand can be purchased that holds 28 pouches in the classroom in a coat rack-like manner.
For the past 25 years, Cellairis has helped consumers and businesses stay connected with premium-quality, convenient mobile device accessories and solutions. Cellairis is a leading provider of innovative mobile device accessories and solutions. With a commitment to quality and creativity, Cellairis continues to develop products that enhance the way people interact with technology.
For more information, please visit MyCyberSystem .
