New Collaboration Between Psifas And Opendna: Predicting Common Diseases Through AI And Genomic Data

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HAIFA, ISRAEL, ISRAEL, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Israeli National Initiative for Personalized Medicine, Psifas, and OpenDNA a Genomic AI biotech company have announced a strategic collaboration to develop artificial intelligence models that predict genetic risk for common diseases. The research will combine the power of Psifas's extensive genomic and clinical data with OpenDNA's advanced AI technologies.The study will focus on developing 32 Polygenic Risk Score (PRS) models, including the following diseases:.Cardiovascular disease.Breast cancer.Prostate cancer.Colorectal cancerAll analysis will be performed in a secure, cloud-based research environment, in full compliance with ethical and privacy standards. As part of the agreement, the PRS results will be added back to the Psifas biobank, enriching the data available for future research and enabling benefit for both current and future volunteers.Prof. Gabriel Barbash, Director of Psifas:"Today, we treat diseases only after they've already caused harm – and that's far too late. One of Psifas's goals is to detect diseases during the silent incubation stage, when there's still a chance to stop them. This collaboration is an important step in that direction, combining Israeli high-quality clinical data with smart algorithms that help us predict who needs attention early."Eran Feldhay, CEO of OpenDNA:“This collaboration marks a significant milestone. The data provided by Psifas will empower our AI engine to deliver real-world, clinically-relevant disease preventing genomic insights that could ultimately save lives.”About PsifasPsifas is Israel's national program for precision medicine, integrating genetic and clinical data to accelerate research and the development of personalized treatments.About OpenDNAOpenDNA is an Israeli startup developing AI-powered genomic models to support personalized care and disease prevention through deep genetic analysis.

