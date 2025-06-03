Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four In Critical Condition, One Woman Dies In Surgery After Russian Strike On Sumy

2025-06-03 09:45:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people injured in today's Russian strike on Sumy are in extremely critical condition, and one woman died on the operating table.

According to Ukrinform, Mykola Savchenko, Deputy Director of the Sumy Regional Hospital, shared this information in a comment to Kordon .

“A total of 20 wounded were brought to the regional hospital. The injuries vary - from shrapnel wounds to cuts from shattered glass. Currently, four people are in extremely critical condition. One woman died during surgery - doctors tried to save her, but her wounds were too severe,” Savchenko said.

He also noted that among the injured is a seven-year-old girl.















Read also: Zelensky: Russia's savage strike on Sumy exposes their 'desire' to end war

As previously reported, early on June 3, Russian forces struck Sumy using long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), hitting several locations simultaneously. The attack killed three people and injured 20. The strike is being investigated as a war crime by the Prosecutor's Office.

Sumy community has declared June 4 a Day of Mourning.

Photo: Suspilne Sumy

