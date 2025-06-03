Four In Critical Condition, One Woman Dies In Surgery After Russian Strike On Sumy
According to Ukrinform, Mykola Savchenko, Deputy Director of the Sumy Regional Hospital, shared this information in a comment to Kordon .
“A total of 20 wounded were brought to the regional hospital. The injuries vary - from shrapnel wounds to cuts from shattered glass. Currently, four people are in extremely critical condition. One woman died during surgery - doctors tried to save her, but her wounds were too severe,” Savchenko said.
He also noted that among the injured is a seven-year-old girl.
As previously reported, early on June 3, Russian forces struck Sumy using long-range multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), hitting several locations simultaneously. The attack killed three people and injured 20. The strike is being investigated as a war crime by the Prosecutor's Office.
Sumy community has declared June 4 a Day of Mourning.
Photo: Suspilne Sumy
