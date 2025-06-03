SSU Strikes Again: Crimean Bridge Hit Underwater In Third Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time, with the underwater support structures severely damaged at the seabed level.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this on Telegram .

The operation took several months. The SSU agents planted explosives on the supports of the illegally constructed bridge. At 4:44 on Tuesday, June 3, the first explosive device was detonated. There were no civilian casualties.

The underwater portions of the supports sustained significant damage at the bottom level. A total of 1,100 kg of explosives (in TNT equivalent) was used.

“The bridge is effectively in an emergency condition,” the agency stated.

The Head of the SSU, Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, personally oversaw the operation and coordinated its planning.

“God loves a trinity, and the SSU always completes what it starts and never repeats itself. We struck the Crimean Bridge twice before, in 2022 and 2023. Today, we continued the tradition - this time from underwater. There is no place on Ukrainian territory for any illegal Russian structures. Therefore, the Crimean Bridge is a completely legitimate target, especially since the enemy uses it as a logistics artery to supply its troops. Crimea is Ukraine, and any signs of occupation will receive a firm response from us,” said Maliuk.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on June 1, the SSU conducted a unique Spiderweb special operation in which four Russian air bases - Belaya, Dyagilevo, Olenya, and Ivanovo - were simultaneously struck.

As a result of the operation, 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft were damaged, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and Tu-160 bombers.

President Zelensky stated that the Spiderweb operation was carried out independently by Ukraine, without assistance from foreign partners.

The coordination center for the SSU's operation on Russian territory was reportedly located near one of the FSB's regional offices.