Shmyhal Discusses Investment Prospects With French Business Representatives In Paris

MENAFN - UkrinForm) During a meeting in Paris, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with French business representatives and Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, to outline key investment opportunities in Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, citing Shmyhal's statement on Telegram , he expressed gratitude to French companies that continue to operate in Ukraine, as well as those that have withdrawn from the Russian market.

"We highly appreciate France's role in restoring and maintaining Ukraine's infrastructure. The French government has provided about EUR 1.2 billion in state guarantees for French investment projects in Ukraine. Additionally, I thanked France for the Grant Agreement, which allocates EUR 200 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure and priority economic sectors," Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister emphasized that, despite the ongoing war, Ukraine is demonstrating steady economic recovery and maintaining its pro-European course.

Shmyhal emphasized that the government is actively implementing reforms and strategic tools to stimulate business activity and enhance the investment climate in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister also highlighted key guarantees and incentives for businesses, including tax benefits, industrial parks, and reimbursement of funds for network connections.

"We have identified promising areas for investment in Ukraine, including the defense industry, energy, transportation and logistics, construction, agriculture, IT, engineering, and the mining and processing of critical materials. In particular, we are keen on establishing joint defense enterprises to collaboratively develop innovative security solutions," Shmyhal stated.

He expressed confidence that through collective efforts, "we will lay a solid foundation for modernizing Ukraine's economy, strengthening energy and food security, and ensuring a stable future."

Photo credit: Telegram / Denys Shmyhal